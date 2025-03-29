Almost a decade after its release, Sicario remains one of the most popular and influential films of the 2010s. The crime thriller received well-deserved critical acclaim upon its release in 2015 and was instrumental in elevating the careers of many of its cast and crew, especially Taylor Sheridan, who made his screenwriting debut with the film. The film’s success meant that it was quickly followed by a sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, but the second entry was considerably less well received.

Despite this, interest in Sicario 3 has remained strong, partially because some fans hope that the series can conclude on a stronger note than the sequel. And cast and crew members have repeatedly noted that a third entry is in the early stages of development, but the apparent lack of significant progress seven years after Day of the Soldado casts doubt over whether it will ever actually be completed and released. Part of the problem seems to be plain difficulty in getting key members of the cast and creative team to return at the same time given their busy schedules.

Taylor Sheridan's 'Sicario' Had a Stacked Cast and Crew