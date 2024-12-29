It’s been a big year for Taylor Sheridan with Yellowstone wrapping up with a divisive season finale a few weeks ago, in addition to new seasons of Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, while also premiering his hit new show, Landman. While Sheridan is mostly known for his work in TV nowadays, six years ago he reunited with a star-studded cast for an action sequel that’s climbing the streaming charts. Sheridan penned the script for Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the sequel to 2015’s Sicario starring Emily Blunt and Jon Bernthal. Sicario: Day of the Soldado is set to leave Prime Video in just a few days on December 31, but it has earned a spot in the top 10, currently at #10, that will soon belong to something else once it departs the platform.

Dune and Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve helmed the first Sicario film, which earned $84 million at the worldwide box office, and Stefan Sollima was tapped to helm the sequel, which raked in to $75 million at the global box office on a $35 million budget. Sollima has also become famous for his work on Without Remorse, the 2021 Tom Clancy adaptation starring Michael B. Jordan that’s also streaming on Prime Video. Sheridan is currently enjoying the success of what many are calling the show that could take the crown from Yellowstone as his most popular project, Landman, which stars Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm alongside Ali Larter. Sheridan is also the creator behind a new project, The Madison, an action thriller series starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Suits veteran Patrick J. Adams that’s coming in 2025.

What Else Is Streaming on Prime Video?

Red One, the Christmas action thriller starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans that grossed over $182 million at the worldwide box office against a $250 million budget, is Prime Video’s most popular movie of the week. Secret Level, the video game anthology series from Deadpool director Tim Miller, is one of the most popular series on Prime Video at the moment, along with Cross, the gritty procedural starring Aldis Hodge as detective Alex Cross, who Morgan Freeman once portrayed in the 2012 crime thriller of the same name.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado stars Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro and was written by Taylor Sheridan. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Sicario 2 on Prime Video before it leaves the platform on December 31.

