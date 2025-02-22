Fewer screenwriters and Hollywood figures had a bigger year in 2024 than Taylor Sheridan, who concluded work on his biggest project to date, Yellowstone, and kicked off what may be his most popular new show, Landman. However, in the same year that the first season of the Kevin Costner-led Western series was released, Sheridan also teamed up with several major stars for an action sequel that’s coming to Paramount+ next month. Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro star alongside Isabela Merced in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the sequel to the 2015 action thriller that also stars Emily Blunt and Jon Bernthal. Sicario 2 earned scores of 62% from critics and 66% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film earned $75 million at the box office against a budget of $35 million.

Legendary sci-fi director Denis Villeneuve helmed the original Sicario film, but he did not return to direct the sequel and was instead replaced by Stefano Sollima while Sheridan wrote the script. Sollima took a five-year hiatus after directing Sicario: Day of the Soldado before returning to direct Without Remorse, the Tom Clancy adaptation starring Michael B. Jordan that’s currently streaming on Prime Video, and he most recently directed Adagio, the action thriller starring Toni Servillo that’s streaming on Netflix. Sheridan may be best known for his work as a scribe, but he’s also no stranger to directing movies. He made his feature directorial debut back in 2011 on Vile, the R-rated horror thriller starring Eric Jay Beck and April Matson, and he also directed Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in Wind River, the 2017 contemporary western.

What Is Next for Taylor Sheridan?

Sheridan has a slew of other projects in the works, including the second season of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Fans also remain hopeful that Landman, Sheridan’s most recent project starring Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter, will receive a Season 2, but Paramount has yet to officially announce its renewal. Sheridan will also create a new series, The Madison, which features Michelle Pfeiffer and Suits veteran Patrick J. Adams in leading roles, and he’ll work on a currently untitled Yellowstone spin-off focused on Beth and Rip.

Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Sicario 2 on Paramount+ at the start of March.