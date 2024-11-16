When it comes to great modern action sequels, franchises like John Wick and Mission: Impossible instantly come to mind. However, one of the more underrated action-thrillers of the last decade has been Sicario: Day of the Soldado. The sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2015 Oscar-nominated film made a modest splash at the box office when it debuted in the summer of 2018. While the franchise has gone dark in the past six years, Day of Soldado is now landing for free on Vizio TV's free streaming service WatchFree+.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado began streaming on Vizio WatchFree+ this month (November) just in time to satisfy your action itch during the holiday season. The only catch is you need a Vizio device to join the battle. Day of the Soldado joins the ever-growing list of free movies and TV shows on the service. This is another huge month for action as Day of the Soldado is alongside other modern genre gems like Training Day and Black Hawk Down.

What Is ‘Day of the Soldado’ About?

Day of the Soldado follows backup with federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and hit-man Alejandro (Benicio del Toro) as they team up to stop the cartels from trafficking terrorists across the United States border. While Emily Blunt didn’t return for this sequel, this again was a great showcase for both Brolin and del Toro. Also, given her recent career success with Alien: Romulus and Turtle All the Way Down, Day of the Soldado is a must-watch if you’re a fan of Isabela Merced.

In terms of quality, the sequel doesn’t have the same near-perfect intensity of Villeneuve's direction or the haunting stun factor of Roger Deakins’ cinematography. Yet, that being said, director Stefano Sollima and returning writer Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) keep Sicario’s brutal aesthetic alive. This is not a film for the faint of heart and, acting like a much more pure action film than its predecessor, there are more than a few sequences that’ll have you gasping for air. Finally, it was not as critically beloved as the original, holding a respectable 62% on Rotten Tomatoes. That may or may not stop it from ever getting a third entry unless its constant streaming presence says otherwise.

‘Day of the Soldado’s Second Life on Streaming

While action fans continue to wait for any potential progress on a new film, you can watch the trailer for Sicario: Day of the Soldado below and then stream it on Vizio WatchFree+. The sequel has bounced around countless streaming services in the last half-decade, slowly gaining a cult following.

