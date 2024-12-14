With acclaimed titles such as Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and the Dune films to his name, Canadian filmmaker, Denis Villeneuve is regarded as one of the best directors currently in the business. Villeneuve has a preference for the science fiction and action genres and, in 2015, he created one of the best action films of the modern era - Sicario. The action thriller brought together an amazing cast who all delivered compelling performances which, combined with Villeneuve's direction, made the film unforgettable and very rewatchable. Sicario is a thrilling spectacle that deserves to be seen by everyone at least once, and now it's become even readily available for your viewing pleasure along with its 2018 sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Sicario was written by Taylor Sheridan as his feature screenwriting debut before he would go on to take the TV world by storm with the highly acclaimed western series, Yellowstone. The action thriller follows FBI special agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) who's called up by CIA officer Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) to join a joint task force. The formidable team also includes Colombian ex-prosecutor turned CIA-trained assassin, Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro). The team's mission is to take down the leader of a dangerous Mexican cartel, the Sonora Cartel, operating in the US. Sicario was beautifully cast with some of the most talented Hollywood acts, including the Academy Award-winning creative, Daniel Kaluuya who played an FBI rookie, and Daredevil star, Jon Bernthal as an officer of the Phoenix PD.

Sicario's success was followed up with a sequel in 2018 titled, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, which saw the return of much of the cast except for Blunt. There were also some changes behind the scenes as Stefano Sollima took over the directing reins from Villeneuve. Also written by Sheridan, the sequel centered around human trafficking around the US-Mexico border. After a terrorist bomb attack that left scores dead, the US government suspects the Mexican cartels have a hand in aiding the terrorists to enter its borders. In response, the government orders the CIA to incite unrest within the cartels.

Will There Be Any More 'Sicario' Films?

While the sequel's success did not quite match up with the first film, it performed well enough to warrant talks about another sequel. Sicario was critically successful, earning a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score, while the sequel got 62%, just enough to certify it as fresh. Both also performed well at the box office and the producers have promised at least one more film. Titled, Sicario: Capos, the third film has been in development for quite some time. Much isn't currently known about the movie including when it will be out, however, star Brolin, recently teased during the 2024 New York Comic Con that the team was working hard to have the movie ready as soon as possible, promising it won't take forever.

Sicario and Sicario: Day of the Soldado are both currently available to stream for free on Tubi.

