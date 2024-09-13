For nearly a decade, Denis Villeneuve has been directing some of the most intelligent, compelling films in modern science fiction, delivering the equally praiseworthy Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 before cementing himself as one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in the world with his blockbuster two-part Dune adaptation. But much of the director’s earlier work in other genres is also fully deserving of attention and commendation. The last film he made before beginning his sci-fi era is a particularly strong example of Villeneuve’s masterful filmmaking. 2015’s Sicario, which was also the screenwriting debut of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, is one of the sharpest action films in recent memory, an excellent encapsulation of themes that recur throughout Villeneuve’s filmography. The film's quality is further bolstered by striking performances from a cast led by Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro. With the film now streaming on Hulu, subscribers who haven’t seen it and repeat viewers alike would do well to give it a watch.

Denis Villeneuve Stages Memorable Action Scenes in 'Sicario'

Sicario follows Kate Macer (Blunt), a dedicated FBI agent. After discovering a plethora of corpses hidden in a house she raided while investigating a kidnapping, Kate is recruited for an interagency task force assigned to combat the Mexican drug cartel responsible for the atrocity. The team is headed by Department of Defense advisor Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and includes a mysterious operative named Alejandro (del Toro), whose affiliation isn't clear. Although determined to get justice for the murders and other crimes committed by the cartel, Kate and her partner, Reggie Wayne (Daniel Kaluuya), become increasingly concerned about Graver and Alejandro’s methods, which are themselves morally and legally questionable.

Although action scenes aren’t as frequent in Sicario as they are in many similar films, the set pieces that are featured are some of the most memorable in recent cinema. Perhaps the most striking is a brief gun battle on a highway leading to the U.S./Mexico border. The fight erupts as the ending of a larger sequence depicting Kate’s first mission with the task force. The group travels into the Mexican city of Juárez to transfer a prisoner out of Mexican police custody and into Graver’s. Going to the neighboring country, where she knows the FBI has no jurisdiction, is an early indication to Kate that the task force is not conducting itself properly. Her suspicions are soon joined by fear as the heavily militarized convoy, which includes an assortment of special forces soldiers for security, travels through the city. Alejandro and other agents warn Kate of the ubiquitous nature of the cartels’ influence and threat, with the former pointing out that many of the Mexican police officers may be on the criminals’ payroll. Kate is particularly horrified to notice a trio of decapitated corpses of cartel victims hanging from a bridge.

After retrieving the prisoner, the convoy is halted by gridlocked traffic near a border crossing station. Alejandro and the other agents begin noticing that occupants of several nearby cars are carrying firearms, eventually getting out of the cars to confront them and ultimately shooting them down in a short but explosive confrontation. Although Kate does not follow Alejandro’s order to get out of their car with him, she is still nearly shot by a corrupt police officer, who she then shoots down. While the bursts of actual onscreen violence only last a handful of seconds each, the lengthy preamble to the shooting with the frightening sights and dialogue, accompanied by Jóhann Jóhannsson’s pulsating, haunting score, makes the entire mission a masterfully tense cinematic experience. The end of the fight offers little relief from this tension, given that, after the shooting, the group must remain on the road for potentially a long time until they pass the traffic and cross the border.

Emily Blunt's Kate Is a Complicated, Compelling Hero

In addition to elevating the quality and distinctiveness of the set pieces, Villeneuve’s direction also ensures that the film is as dramatic and reflective as his other work. The modifications he makes to the story combined with most of Sheridan’s script, and, most of all, Blunt’s Oscar-worthy performance, work in tandem to make Kate extremely nuanced. She is an immensely compelling character, compared favorably to other famous screen heroines such as Jodie Foster’s Clarice Starling from The Silence of the Lambs and Jessica Chastain’s Maya in Zero Dark Thirty. Like those characters, Kate must work to navigate both the moral difficulties and institutional sexism of the law enforcement profession. Blunt is a consistently bold and resilient presence, but her work and the script also keep the character well-rounded by highlighting her flaws and vulnerabilities at times.

Although she is often skeptical of Matt and Alejandro’s actions, Kate's desire for justice also sometimes leads her to speak and act as if the ends justify the means. At one point, she dismisses Reggie’s suspicions that Matt is actually a CIA agent, despite having had the same intuition herself previously. She argues that in their regular work with the FBI, “We’re not even scratching the surface,” in the effort to curtail drug crimes, “and they are.” The character’s loneliness in the wake of a recent divorce also plays a small but important role in the story, as her impromptu date with a local police officer (Jon Bernthal), who turns out to be corrupt and in the employ of the cartel, almost gets her killed. After Alejandro saves her life, she becomes slightly more sympathetic towards him despite her suspicions, which only leads her further down the rabbit hole. Going into further detail would ruin the film for those who haven't seen it. But, suffice it to say, Villeneuve ends the movie with as much tension as he laces the rest of the film with.

'Sicario' Is One of Villeneuve's Most Powerful Explorations of Violence

The reflective view on violence is a recurring theme in Villeneuve’s filmography, also being especially pronounced in films like Prisoners and Dune: Part Two. But Sicario’s focus on topics of law enforcement and the drug war, which are consistently divisive in real-world politics, makes it one of his most relevant tales. The film does an especially good job of highlighting the wide-ranging effects of violence on both those who commit it, those who are victims of it, and especially those like Kate and Alejandro, who belong to both groups. Kate’s character development smoothly guides the viewer through this thematic exploration, as her earlier experiences initially drive her to take and approve of more drastic action, before the truth behind her new colleagues' intentions is revealed. The film’s ending cements its ambiguity by giving Kate both a moral defeat and an arguable victory. Along with top-tier acting and production value, this thematic depth is what makes Sicario one of the most thought-provoking and satisfying Hollywood films of the last decade.

Sicario is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

