Taylor Sheridan has become known for his work on Yellowstone, as well as the mountain of Paramount+ series like Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Landman, but 10 years ago he made his writing debut on a critically acclaimed project that just got a major streaming update. Sheridan alone penned the screenplay for Sicario, the 2015 neo-Western starring Emily Blunt and Josh Brolin following an FBI agent who is enlisted to help the escalating war on drugs between the U.S. and Mexico. Netflix has announced that Sicario will begin streaming on the platform this Saturday, March 1 after it leaves Prime Video the same day. Sicario earned scores of 92% from critics and 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes on its way to grossing $84 million globally on a $30 million budget.

Sheridan wrote the script for Sicario, but it was acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve who stepped behind the camera to helm the film. Villeneuve’s work on Sicario came two years after he teamed up with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal for Prisoners, the 2013 psychological thriller that’s currently streaming on Max, and it was one year before he helmed Arrival, the alien sci-fi epic starring Jeremy Renner and Amy Adams that is still regarded to this day as arguably his best work. More recently, Villeneuve has taken control of the Dune franchise led by recent SAG Award-winner Timothée Chalamet, and both of his installments have earned several Oscar nods. It has also been reported that Villeneuve will begin work this summer on Dune: Messiah, the third installment in the Dune franchise that he has confirmed will be his last.

The most popular movie on Netflix this week is To Catch a Killer, the 2023 crime thriller starring Shailene Woodley and Ben Mendelsohn, and following closely behind is Trial by Fire, the 2018 biographical drama led by Laura Dern and Jack O’Connell. Ted 2, the comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane is currently one of the more popular movies on Netflix, along with Don’t Let Go, which stars Lawmen: Bass Reeves veteran David Oyelowo alongside Storm Reid. Heart of Champions, Aftermath, and The Sum of All Fears are also in the Netflix top 10 at the time of writing.

Sicario stars Emily Blunt and Josh Brolin and was written by Taylor Sheridan and directed by Denis Villeneuve. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Sicario on Netflix starting March 1.