Taylor Sheridan will always be known for his work on the popular Western series, Yellowstone, but before he ever began writing the story of the Dutton family, he penned an action thriller that has become a major streaming hit 10 years later. Sheridan penned the screenplay for Sicario, the contemporary Western/drug crime thriller that began streaming on Netflix at the start of the month. Since making its debut, Sicario climbed to the top of Netflix charts, but it has since experienced a slide and is now in danger of exiting the top 10, sitting at #9 at the time of writing. The film follows an FBI agent who is enlisted to help in the escalating war against drugs between the U.S. and Mexico. It earned scores of 92% from critics and 85% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sheridan helped recruit a star-studded cast for his first ever project, led by Emily Blunt and Josh Brolin, with Benicio Del Toro and Jon Bernthal also starring in the film. Sicario was such a success that it even earned a sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and while Sheridan returned to write the script, director Denis Villenueve was replaced by Stefano Sollima for the second installment. Villeneuve’s work on Sicario came one year before what is arguably still his most iconic movie, Arrival, the sci-fi thriller starring Jeremy Renner and Amy Adams. After helming Blade Runner 2049 (Ryan Gosling) in 2017, Villeneuve’s last two directorial outings have been Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024), and he will reportedly begin filming Dune: Messiah later this year.

Sheridan Is Extremely Busy With His Work on Paramount+