Ahead of its premiere at Midnight Madness of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Collider is happy to share an exclusive clip for the upcoming pandemic-era thriller film, Sick.

The clip for the upcoming film is filled with tension as best friends Parker and Miri, played by Gideon Adlon (Blockers, The Craft: Legacy) and Bethlehem Million (And Just Like That), respectively, hear the doorbell of their isolated lake house ring. After Parker asks who is at the door, the doorbell becomes a violent knock. Parker takes a kitchen knife from Miri and goes outside, only to find no one there. When she is out there, however, we see a stranger approach Miri from behind before the clip comes to an abrupt end.

The film takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic and sees Parker and Miri deciding to quarantine at a lake house by themselves. While everything seems to be normal, they quickly learn that they are not alone, something that our exclusive clip makes more than clear. Previous roles for Adlon include the previously mentioned Blockers and The Craft: Legacy as well as providing voice talent for the animated series Pacific Rim: The Black for Netflix. Future projects that are currently in the works include Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and Johanna Block's Who Am I?, both currently in post-production. Million's previous credits include the TV series Flatbush Misdemeanors and will next be seen in Ariel Vida's upcoming film, Trim Season.

RELATED: The 10 Most Anticipated Films Heading to TIFF

Sick is being directed by John Hyams (Alone), who is adapting a screenplay co-written by Kevin Williamson (Scream, I Know What you Did Last Summer) and Katelyn Crabb. Producers on the upcoming thriller include Williamson as well as Bill Block and Ben Fast. Miramax is producing the project. Along with Adlon and Million, the film also stars Marc Menchaca (The Outsider, Ozark) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks, Poltergeist, Hacks). Sick will be joining many other films making their world premiere at this year's TIFF, including Rian Johnson's sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story based on the titular parody music artist starring Daniel Radcliffe, and Mel Eslyn's directorial debut, Biosphere, among many others.

Sick will receive its world premiere as part of the Midnight Madness section at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. You can read the official logline as well as watch our exclusive clip for the upcoming thriller down below.