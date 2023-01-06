Not many things were as scary as the world was at the height of the pandemic in 2020, but you can always count on horror films to make it a little worse for our entertainment. Peacock released today a trailer for Sick, a movie that takes place during quarantine. The story centers around two best friends who decide to isolate themselves at a lake house – but they soon discover that they have company. The Peacock original movie comes to the platform next Friday.

It’s pretty easy to relate to Parker (Gideon Adlon) and Miri’s (Bethlehem Million) situation: We all felt like driving far away from civilization when the coronavirus pandemic forced the world to halt. And spending those isolated days in a sweet lake house certainly would be one of the better ways to get through that experience. But this is a horror movie, and the trailer quickly presents us with an uninvited guest who shows up at the lake house out of the blue, and he’s not the only individual who’s going to surprise the girls.

The Sick Trailer Doesn't Give Much Away, And That's Great

The great thing about the Sick trailer is that it doesn’t make it clear how many people are going to cause panic in the lake house, and also if the intruders have any connection at all. We just know that the girls are in trouble – double trouble if you consider that the “friend” who shows up isn’t wearing a mask. But we’ll have to wait till the premiere to fully understand how it will all play out, and if the body count is bigger than two, you just know things aren't going to end well.

Image via NBC Universal

Exciting Story for Horror Lovers, a Must-Watch for Scream Fans

Horror fans have a lot to be excited about with Sick. Not only because of the genre, but also because the screenplay hails from none other than Kevin Williamson, the screenwriter who brought us the game-changing horror franchise Scream and slasher hit I Know What You Did Last Summer. The writer’s distinct dark humor is teased by the end of the trailer, when a lady is forced to decide if saving someone is worth risking getting infected. Williamson co-writes the script with Katelyn Crabb, who makes her screenwriting debut.

Sick is directed by John Hyams, who previously helmed Alone and episodes from Chucky, Black Summer, and Z Nation. Aside from Adlon and Million, the cast also features Marc Menchaca (The Outsider, Ozark) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks, Hacks). The horror movie had an early screening last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the director, screenwriter, and two lead stars talked to Collider about the movie.

Peacock premieres Sick on January 13. You can watch the trailer below: