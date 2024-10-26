While a “sicko movie” can’t count as a sort of genre the same way a work of horror, action, or drama might be, maybe it should be a recognizable genre of sorts. At least it could be, with sicko films broadly categorized as movies that a stereotypical person broadly identifiable as a sicko would enjoy. Liking these movies doesn’t mean you're a sicko, of course. It’s all a bit in jest, really.

But you do know a sicko movie when you see one, whether it’s because of a dark/twisted sense of humor, an unapologetically intense level of on-screen violence, or sexual content featured that’s graphic and/or unusual. Some of the following films do all of the above, so viewer discretion is advised. And, this is only really a (bad) taste of sicko movies, so don’t be sick if your favorite piece of twisted cinema isn't here.

10 'Poor Things' (2023)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Close

Yorgos Lanthimos is one of the most well-recognized and acclaimed living directors of somewhat sick movies, thanks to titles like Dogtooth, The Lobster, and Kinds of Kindness. Poor Things stands out for retaining a level of sicko-ness while also being beautifully crafted enough that it can be enjoyed and appreciated for more than just shock value, which could – depending on your opinion of Lanthimos – put it above some of his other works quality-wise.

The film is essentially about a woman brought back from the dead and given the brain of an infant, with her personal journey being one filled with some confronting “self-discovery” alongside a sexual awakening. Poor Things doesn’t hold back, but there is a level of classiness to the whole thing, once you get past some of the more alarming earlier scenes. It might well be the best of both worlds, being an arthouse sci-fi film and a bit of a raunchy sex comedy all at once.

9 'Crash' (1996)

Director: David Cronenberg

Image via Alliance Communications

Like Poor Things, Crash alarms and provokes with purpose, but even then, it can’t be denied that the film did earn its NC-17 rating. Essentially, Crash is infamously about a group of people who find themselves drawn to car crashes on a sexual level, with the movie unapologetically exploring an unusual and violent fetish in a way that frequently proves both eye-opening and confronting.

Even those used to some of the odder David Cronenberg movies out there might well find themselves shaken by Crash, which certainly distinguishes itself from the other well-known movie with that title (an infamous Best Picture winner released almost a decade later). The film’s premise is undeniably unique, and there is something undoubtedly haunting and stark about the way it explores such a challenging central narrative.

8 'Terrifier 3' (2024)

Director: Damien Leone

Image via Cineverse

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who’s seen a Damien Leone movie released before 2024, but yes, Terrifier 3 was indeed a sickening slasher movie and also pretty awesome. Like with Terrifier and Terrifier 2, a decently strong stomach is needed to brave some of the movie’s grislier scenes, though the very dark sense of humor found in some of them can help the over-the-top gore go down a little easier.

Also, after watching the Terrifier movies, most other slasher films seem rather tame in comparison, so you could call watching the series a character-building affair, in a way. Your mileage might vary on whether Terrifier 3 is the sickest of the bunch violence-wise, but it debatably has an edge on its predecessors owing to it being a little more sexualized overall, mixing that content inevitably with violence to make a couple of noteworthy scenes here all the more shocking.