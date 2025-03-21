The Season 4 finale of Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest is fast approaching, but the adventures don't have to stop yet for fans of the workplace comedy. On Wednesday, March 26, the same day as the tenth and final episode of the season airs, all four episodes from the debut season of the expansion series Side Quest will arrive, building out the show's world as it delves into the lives of the employees, players, and fans surrounding the titular video game. Ahead of the premiere, Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek at one of the anthology stories involving Mythic Quest's creator Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney), and his put-upon underling Phil (Derek Waters). Though the latter is on vacation, that doesn't stop the boss from roping him into a video call to discuss a new game.

The video opens with a frustrated Phil begrudgingly answering a call from Ian who starts with some praise for his employee's work on Mythic Dance, including for adding a disco ball effect that, in reality, was at Ian's insistence. After the boss takes a moment to brag about his glittery earrings, Phil calls him out for saying he didn't need anything else for the game. Yet, the way Ian sees it, diamonds are only formed under immense pressure, and he wants Phil to endure that pressure at that very moment to help make the game great and appeal to the Japanese market, even though he's on vacation on the beach. Fortunately, the poor employee's wife (Anna Konkle) swoops in to shut off his tablet for "mai tai o'clock" and get him to focus on relaxation. It's their first vacation in two years and, in the search for work/life balance, it's time for him to ignore his "weirdly yolked, bargain bin Chris Angel boss."

Side Quest will feature plenty of stories like these, going outside Mythic Quest Studios to see what else everyone does with their lives and how the culture around the game affects them. There will be plenty of familiar faces popping up in the anthology series, like McElhenney, but the spin-off series also provides a chance for other stars to play in the Mythic Quest sandbox for a bit. Among the many actors who will lead these new stories alongside the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, Waters, and Konkle are William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, and Shalita Grant.

'Side Quest' Gives Other 'Mythic Quest' Creatives Opportunities to Shine

The main Mythic Quest series hails from the trio of McElhenney, Megan Ganz, and Charlie Day, all of whom serve as executive producers on Side Quest with David Hornsby, Todd Biermann, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin, and Genevieve Jones. However, the job of developing Side Quest fell to a new trio including Ashly Burch, who stars in the flagship show as Rachel and has writing credits on 21 episodes. She's joined by fellow Mythic Quest writers John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney. With so much combined experience from the hit game development comedy, the new series is built to feel like a natural expansion right after the Season 4 finale wraps up the original's latest stress and relationship drama-filled run.

Side Quest debuts all four episodes of Season 1 on March 26 on Apple TV+. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.