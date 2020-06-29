Sideshow Con 2020’s Digital Booth Will Recreate “Pop Culture Art Gallery” Experience at Home

The traditional convention experience may have gone out the window this year, but that doesn’t mean attendees will be deprived of all the events and excitement. In this spirit, Sideshow Collectibles is announcing Sideshow Con 2020, a digital experience which seeks to bring the convention booth experience into your home. For free.

Wait, what is Sideshow Con 2020 exactly? Sideshow Con 2020 will be a custom-made, physical booth space installation which will bring folks into the “pop culture art gallery”-style Comic-Con experience which Sideshow Collectibles specializes in. While the Sideshow Con experience will be a physical booth space, with collectibles of all sorts available to view in addition to new product reveals and convention exclusives you will on see on a variety of live HD streams. There will also be opportunities for Sideshow Con 2020 attendees in virtually interact with Sideshow artists and meet the teams behind the collectibles.

Sideshow Collectibles PR manager Andy Smith detailed in a statement how the Sideshow Con 2020 idea came to be:

“The Sideshow Con idea was really born from our sadness about the cancellation of the physical San Diego Comic-Con. We wanted to find a way of showcasing all of the new products that Sideshow and our partners are unveiling this year, but also to try and bring all of the engagement, discussion, interaction, love, and enthusiasm of an in-person event to this venture. We decided to build a physical real-world Sideshow booth space, and we’re filling it with new and never before seen (and fan favorite) products from Sideshow as well as our brand partners like Hot Toys, PCS Collectibles, DC Direct, Prime 1, and more. All of this will enhance our annual online experience we offer to fans.”

Additionally, Sideshow CEO Greg Anzalone explained what makes this event so special, sharing,

“Pop culture is vital. Perhaps now even more than ever. While the disruption from COVID-19 has caused us all to step back and re-address our large-scale social gatherings, it’s also shown us just how much we appreciate and value the arts. Whether it’s reminiscing and re-discovering a beloved cartoon from our childhood or binge-watching our favorite movies and TV shows. Reading our favorite novel or comic book, playing with a toy, or appreciating a piece of beautiful art. Our shared fandoms, their characters, and the worlds that they inhabit have proven to be a great source of comfort for everyone.”

Sideshow Con 2020 will feature fun contests and giveaways, plus the team will be switching up the display daily with new elements, accessories, and maybe some special Easter eggs added for good measure. Additionally, per a Sideshow Con press release, “fans who pre-register for Sideshow Con will have early access to Con Exclusives from Hot Toys, Sideshow, and more, as well as Sideshow rewards points, exclusive invitations to early previews and behind the scenes booth tours, as well as deals on official Sideshow Con swag.”

Sideshow Con 2020 will run from July 20th to 26th. Visit side.show/con to learn more about free pre-registration. Get key San Diego Comic-Con@Home details here.