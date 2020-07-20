Over 100 Images of Sideshow’s New ‘Star Wars’, Marvel, DC, ‘Street Fighter 2’, and Other Cool Collectibles

With San Diego Comic-Con doing a virtual edition this year due to the pandemic, Sideshow Collectibles set up a smaller version of their Comic-Con booth at their headquarters outside Los Angeles for Sideshow Con 2020. If you haven’t heard about it, Sideshow Con takes place between July 20th-26th and it’s where collectors and fans can interact with Sideshow’s artists and meet the creative teams behind their incredible collectibles online. The con will also feature Sideshow unveiling a number of new products and convention exclusives.

Last week, I got to do an early press preview and unlike visiting their booth at Comic-Con, where everything is behind plexiglass and hard to photograph, I was able to walk around and take pictures with ease. Visiting the Sideshow booth at Comic-Con is always one of my favorite parts of going because they reveal so many first looks, so it was very cool to see everything up close and before it had been released online.

As you’ll see in the many pictures below, Sideshow is showcasing tons of new collectibles from Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Court of the Dead, Street Fighter 2, art prints, necklaces, art statues, designer toys, and a kickass Wolverine Aztec stone edition by artist Jesse Hernandez.

Marvel Sideshow Con 2020

DC Sideshow Con 2020

Star Wars Sideshow Con 2020





Wolverine Stone Aztec Edition by Jesse Hernandez

Street Fighter 2 Sideshow Con 2020

Sideshow Con 2020 Misc Images

Sideshow Con 2020 Art Prints

