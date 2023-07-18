This year, pop culture titan Sideshow Collectibles is forgoing the convention halls of San Diego Comic-Con in favor of something more. The company is instead bringing all of its high-quality figures straight to your doorstep with its virtual Sideshow Con, an online showcase featuring exclusive announcements, live streams, giveaways, and other surprises. Ahead of the launch, Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub got the chance to see the full exhibit in person and brought back some pictures of everything that can be seen at the event.

Having its own dedicated venue means that Sideshow is bringing a staggering number of figures and displays to fans worldwide based on many of the most popular properties out there including DC, Marvel, Star Wars, and much more. Registering is completely free for the event which will be available globally from July 18 through 21. See the full lineup of figures below.

Sideshow Con Features Multiple Batman Figures and Other DC Characters

The Dark Knight received plenty of love from Sideshow Collectibles at their convention, completely dominating their lineup of DC figures. From a stunningly-detailed statue of Christian Bale's Batman from The Dark Knight trilogy to a figure of him together with The Boy Wonder, Robin, the many facets of Bruce Wayne are covered at the convention. Aside from him, DC also brought figures of some of their other major players including one of the Caped Crusader's biggest recurring threats, The Penguin, as well as Wonder Woman. A few members of The Suicide Squad also make an appearance including Harley Quinn and King Shark.

Star Wars Figures From a Galaxy Far, Far Away Dominate Sideshow Con

As expected, Star Wars has a heavy presence at the virtual event with figures that pay homage to the many properties throughout the canon. A new life-size Grogu figure is available in a brand new version of the hovering pram he can be seen floating in on The Mandalorian. Iconic moments and characters alike are immortalized with these collectibles which include Han Solo being frozen in carbonite, R2-D2 and C-3PO, and much more. Mandalorians are heavily represented in the collection with a bust of Boba Fett's armor and figures of the famous bounty hunter along with Din and Grogu. Also featured are a trio of stunning statues that show legendary figures like Yoda, Darth Maul, and Ventress in action with plenty of colors and intricate detail.

Swing Through the Spider-Verse With These New Sideshow Figures

With the recent release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, various Spiders are represented courtesy of Sideshow. Miles Morales gets a pair of figures while Miguel O'Hara, whom everyone fell in love with as one of the antagonists of the multiverse-hopping sequel, appears in one of his own as he swings into action. Another depicts a more technologically-advanced Spidey in his cyborg suit with a bionic arm. Fans of PlayStation and Marvel's Spider-Man will recognize Peter Parker in his suit from the game, a fitting choice considering the upcoming release of its sequel later this year. A final trio of figures pays homage to other iconic forms of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, including the beloved Spider-Man Noir many first saw on-screen with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Lord of the Rings' Gimli Arrives From Middle Earth

The dwarven warrior Gimli made the journey from Middle Earth to Sideshow Con with a figure that shows him wielding his axes and preparing to go to war on behalf of the Fellowship. He's the lone representative of The Lord of the Rings currently on display, but he's a good one considering all he accomplished on his journey including getting over the age-old feud with dwarves and elves to fight side-by-side with his good friend Legolas. The future of the franchise looks bright with the second season of The Rings of Power recently wrapping up filming, meaning there will be more stories from Middle Earth coming to screens very soon.

Ghost Rider Goes Down in a Blaze of Glory

Supernatural stunt motorcyclist with a flaming skull Johnny Blaze roars into Sideshow Con with a statuette depicting him riding his flaming chopper out of the depths of Hell itself. Ghost Rider has, sadly, not appeared on-screen in some time, last seen in theaters played by Nicolas Cage in the poorly-received Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. There's hope that he could one day appear in the MCU, however, given how beloved the character is and how the supernatural will be explored with the forthcoming Blade film.

Masters of the Universe Brings He-Man and She-Ra to Sideshow Con

Sideshow Con has the power with figures of the Masters of the Universe including a bust of He-Man, a figure of She-Ra, and a statuette of Adam aboard Battle Cat. It's an especially good time to be a fan of the franchise considering the follow-up to the widely-successful Masters of the Universe: Revelation, titled Revolution is on the way along with a new live-action adaptation. For the former, Meg Foster is also set to return to the franchise to play the villainous Motherboard.

MODOK, Loki, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Lead the MCU at Sideshow Con

As another titanic property, the MCU has a heavy presence in the showcase with a lineup of figures from films both recent and past. Two of the most detailed figures belong to MODOK as he appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier this year as well as Loki as he sits upon his throne. Other figures pay homage to Avengers: Endgame and the superhero team as a whole, with Iron Man, The Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America, Doctor Strange, and more represented. With the Guardians of the Galaxy saying goodbye this year with Vol. 3, one whole display serves as a fitting send-off to the team with its members all present and donning their suits along with the newcomer to the team Cosmo the Spacedog.

An Array of Iconic Clint Eastwood Characters Is on Display

Ahead of the release of his final film Juror #2, iconic actor and director Clint Eastwood gets his due with his own lineup of figures that highlight some of his most iconic roles. From The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly to Dirty Harry, Eastwood established himself as a Hollywood legend even before he ever stepped behind the camera to film hits like Million Dollar Baby and Gran Torino. There's a specific focus on his time as a Western star, including not one, but two nods to Sergio Leone's 1966 hit as well as a figure commemorating his turn as the Preacher in 1985's Pale Rider.

The X-Men Team Up With Storm, Nightcrawler, and Phoenix

A trio of figures represents the X-Men in stunning fashion at Sideshow Con, highlighting three of the most recognizable members to ever join the super mutant team. The first depicts Nightcrawler as he leaps out of danger with a pair of swords in hand while the second sees Storm in her silver suit floating above a gnarly cyclone of her own creation. The third and final figure is a duo with Jean Grey in her classic 90s X-Men outfit as her Phoenix form rises behind her with wings of flame. These characters and the rest of the team should finally get the chance to shine once again with the release of X-Men '97, a continuation of the fan-favorite X-Men: The Animated Series releasing in the near future.

Transformers Rolls Out New Figures of Bumblebee and Acree

The Transformers made their triumphant return to theaters last month with the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and two of the Autobots have made the trip to the virtual showcase — Bumblebee and Arcee. Both Autobots returned to the big screen to aid Optimus Prime and the Maximals in the battle against Unicron and the Terrorcons on Earth in what would be a soft reboot for the franchise and a follow-up to Bumblebee's solo film. For Arcee, it marked her first appearance back in theaters since Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen only she finally received her due as a main member of the Autobots.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Whips Up a New Harrison Ford Sideshow Figure

Harrison Ford embarked on his final adventure as Indiana Jones last month with the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Sideshow decided to wish him goodbye and good luck with a stunning new statuette. Standing on a stone emblazoned with the film's title, an older Indy gets his whip ready one last time for an adventure that'll see him combat Nazis one final time alongside his goddaughter. Although he's not the young explorer he used to be, Ford brought the Dad energy to the set to keep the character feeling as fresh as always five films in.

Constantine Is on the Case at Sideshow Con

One of the more intricate statuettes to appear at Sideshow Con belongs to Constantine as it showcases its titular cursed detective. He appears completely casual, donning his typical coat with a white collared shirt and black tie with gray pants and a cigarette in his mouth. Death surrounds him, however, with a skull in his hand, skeletons reaching up and out of the dirt, and the reaper waiting right behind him with his tombstone reading "Whatever did it, he deserved it." On-screen, Warner Bros. is still eyeing the possibility of a second film in the franchise with Keanu Reeves reprising the lead role, but the ongoing WGA strike means it could be a while before things shake out for the Hellblazer.

More Pop Culture Icons at Sideshow Con

Outside all the major franchises that have extensive presences at the event, Sideshow has a wide variety of figures from smaller properties and one-off iconic films to satisfy any fan. Among those sighted at the event include Jeff Bridges's iconic character The Dude from The Big Lebowski amidst the film's 25th anniversary, Reeves's chromed-out renegade Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077, and the many colorful characters of the long-running D&D stream Critical Role.

If you want to check out the exhibit yourself, visit the official Sideshow Con page for details. The event will run all throughout this week from July 18 to 21.