With the upcoming Criterion Collection release of Sidney Poitier’s brilliant Western Buck and the Preacher, it is essential to acknowledge the film’s revolutionary revision of both the Western genre and the '70s blaxploitation cycle. Centered on a tumultuous wagon train trip led by the titular duo, Buck and the Preacher interweaves a post-Civil War history of the “Exodusters” movement from the South to the West after the abolition of slavery within a tightly structured Western adventure story.

Through the film's portrayal of camaraderie between the central group of Black migrants and the Native American communities along the trail, Poitier pivots the Western away from a storytelling space of “Manifest Destiny” fantasies by highlighting the systemic occurrence of racial oppression in the Reconstruction-era West. Furthermore, Buck and the Preacher’s reversal of screen-centric stereotypes that pervaded blaxploitation cinema around the same time elevates Poitier’s film as a triumphant celebration of Black culture and history, both in front of and behind the camera. Above all else, the towering central performances by Poitier as Buck and Harry Belafonte as the Preacher solidify the specific revisionist bent of Buck and the Preacher, highlighting its unique and influential place in the lineage of American Westerns.

Image via Turner Classic Movies

From the ecstatic trills of jazz legend Benny Carter’s mouth harp over the introduction of the traveling community to the freeze frame final shot of the titular characters and Ruby Dee’s Ruth riding toward the sunset, Buck and the Preacher immediately positions itself as a foil to the disillusioned buddy Westerns of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Fusing the communal anxiety of The Wild Bunch with the blithe humor and outlaw recklessness of Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, Poitier imbues his Reconstruction-era wagon train Western with a sense of New Hollywood gusto without sacrificing the historical impact of his post-emancipation narrative. While Poitier’s peers viewed genre as a method for wrestling with contemporaneous social issues and political disenfranchisement, Buck and the Preacher simultaneously wrestles with the painful past faced by Black communities on their journeys from the southern United States and comments on the persistence of systemic racism in the post-Civil Rights era. By boldly balancing historical responsibility with modern social critique, Poitier establishes his Western masterpiece as both a time capsule and timeless adventure, flowing effortlessly between the genre’s entertaining shootouts and robberies and the prescient commentary of subverting racist systems by all means necessary.

In fact, one of the most compelling thematic threads throughout Buck and the Preacher is the poetic use of action antics to embody the political revolution at the heart of the film. From the tragic ambush of the wagon train’s camp by a posse of white raiders to the central sequence of an elegantly executed bank robbery by the titular duo, Poitier deftly pivots narrative control on a pendulum throughout the film, which effectively sustains suspense and affectively investigates the historical struggle that “Exodusters” faced on the path to postwar freedom. In conjunction with the poetic use of action throughout the westward journey, Poitier boldly eschews dialog in several of the most pivotal sequences including the aforementioned bank robbery and much of the bravura finale, focusing attention on the atmospheric drones of Carter’s musical score. Rather than filling the film’s soundscape with the machismo-driven mutterings that defined the Western careers of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, Poitier places the physical prowess and quick-acting intellect above the genre’s typical masculine posturing. By revising both the racial politics and patriarchal performativity of the Western genre through an alternative use of action, Buck and the Preacher brilliantly transcends the trappings that render many Western classics as problematic relics.

Image via Criterion

Beyond Poitier’s re-politicization of the Western as a post-Civil Rights era text, Buck and the Preacher equally dismantles the stereotypical shortcomings that pervaded many of the Blaxploitation hits of the same decade. Even as Buck and the Preacher engages a similar Robin Hood-style “eat the rich” narrative as films like Super Fly and especially Cotton Comes to Harlem, Poitier’s situation of the characters within a post-Civil War setting distances the figures from more contemporary stereotypes often imposed upon black protagonists. By rendering Poitier’s Buck as a stoic and steadfast classical Western hero and Belafonte’s Preacher as a complicated and cunning con artist yearning for retribution, Poitier and his screenwriter Ernest Kinoy tap into a deep well of Western archetypes to demythologize the whitewash West rather than applying negative stereotypes within a period setting. Furthermore, Poitier emotionally anchors the film to Ruby Dee’s Ruth through her essential role in leading the wagon train and strength in confronting Buck’s vulnerabilities along the way. By elevating Ruth’s strength and determination alongside the titular heroes, Poitier promotes an unprecedented representation of Black femininity seamlessly within his postwar Western.

Ultimately, Buck and the Preacher functions as a vision of racial and cultural unity, culminating in the triumphant destruction of the plantation-owning raiders by the protagonists’ band of Black fighters and Native American warriors. By depicting the groups of people who are typically oppressed in Western cinema as the subversive victors over the traditional heroes of the genre, Poitier upends notions of the American West as a racially and culturally homogenous space. Rather than concluding on a wide shot witnessing the heroes riding away into the sunset, Buck and the Preacher reverses the camera to look up towards the titular duo as they ride towards the audience, implying that the journey towards racial equity and decolonizing American storytelling continues.

Although the conclusion of Buck and the Preacher maintains its power as an essential statement of Black heroism as well as positive racial and historical representation in the present day, it is necessary to acknowledge the immediate influence Poitier’s film imparted upon Black filmmaking in the 1970s. Two years after the film’s release, Gordon Parks Jr. offered two similar exercises in subversive genre storytelling, the 1910s-set Western film Thomasine and Bushrod and the buddy-centric political conspiracy thriller Three the Hard Way. Drawing generically, tonally, and even aesthetically from Buck and the Preacher, both films served as further stepping stones in the push for revisionist genre films from Black filmmakers, gesturing towards the sociocultural power and cinematic prowess of Poitier’s Western opus.