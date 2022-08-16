Apple TV+ released a new trailer for Sidney, an upcoming documentary focused on the legacy of Sidney Poitier, the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. The documentary will explore Poitier’s Hollywood ascension and how he used his prestigious position to fight for Civil Rights and social equality.

The new trailer starts with an interview with the late Poitier describing his childhood. Growing up in the Bahamas, Poitier didn’t know what electricity was and couldn’t conceive a pipe system capable of bringing water directly into a house. And since he spent his formative years in a Black community, the star had never thought about race conflicts until going to the United States. Despite being raised in poverty, Poitier absorbed a sense of community that would shatter once he got to the U.S. and realized people would treat him differently due to his race.

Instead of bowing and accepting a racist society, Poitiers built an enviable career in Hollywood, never taking a role that would put Black people in a subservient position. On the contrary, Poitier became known for playing strong Black characters in theaters and working on successful films dealing with race issues, such as To Sir, with Love, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and In the Heat of the Night. Finally, once he proved his talent as an actor, Poitier started to fight for the inclusion of more Black people in front and behind the cameras. All that while racial segregation was still legal in the United States.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Safdie Brothers’ ‘Daddy Longlegs,’ Sidney Poitier and More Coming to Criterion in August

The new trailer invites Hollywood legends such as Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee, and Oprah Winfrey to discuss the impact that Poitier had on Black culture in the U.S. and the entire world. Besides talking about the late actor’s legacy on cinema, the documentary will focus on his career as a director, his fight for equality in the industry, and how Poitier invested his whole life fighting for Civil Rights worldwide. The film was produced in close collaboration with the Poitier family to ensure it would be faithful to the true history of the star.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin (Django Unchained), Sidney is produced by Oprah Winfrey on behalf of Harpo Productions and Derik Murray on behalf of Network Entertainment. The documentary is written by Jesse James Miller.

Sidney will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ Friday, September 23. Check out the new trailer below: