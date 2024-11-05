Kiefer Sutherland is the actor you want when a film or TV show falls under the action/thriller genre. Sutherland is a veteran with shows like 24, Designated Survivor, and Rabbit Hole under his belt. Next, the actor will be seen in Sierra Madre, a thriller film set in Mexico that finds a military squad engaged in combat with a murderous cartel when the latter invades a village. Sutherland plays Captain Jordan Wright in the film directed by Justin Chadwick. Sierra Madre is currently in production in Colombia. Read the official synopsis below.

"When Captain Jordan Wright (Sutherland) and his squadron are granted leave from their mission to attend a crewmate’s wedding in Mexico, festivities are interrupted by a cartel’s murderous descent on the small village. As Jordan attempts to lead his remaining men to safety, war breaks out between his squad and the cartel. Now under siege in the enemy’s deadly stronghold, Jordan has no other option but to engage in a full-scale battle to save the only family he has."

Who Is Behind 'Sierra Madre'?

Chadwick directs the film from a script by Ian MacKenzie Jeffers and Delbert Hancock. Sutherland plays the lead role, and he's joined by Omar Chaparro (Thursday's Widows), Laura Osma (Blocco 181), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble), and Solly McLeod (The Dead Don't Hurt). Other cast members include Laird Akeo and Orlando Pineda. Sierra Madre is produced by James Keach, Robert Stein, and Griff Furst. Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier executive produced the film for Highland Film Group and Trevor Albert.

“Emmy Award-winning actor Kiefer Sutherland ignites the screen and will brilliantly capture the intensity and physicality of a leader fighting to keep his squad alive, embodying the strength and camaraderie that pulsates throughout this story,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser. Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier added,

“This band of young actors are perfectly suited to match Justin’s performance-driven storytelling, and we are confident that together with Kiefer they will deliver a taut suspense-filled ride for audiences worldwide."

Highland Film Group’s current slate also includes the action crime thriller Wardriver starring Dane DeHaan and Sasha Calle; John Stalberg, Jr.’s Muzzle: City of Wolves, starring Aaron Eckhart; Allan Ungar’s action-comedy London Calling, starring Josh Duhamel and Jeremy Ray Taylor; and Joe Carnahan’s survival thriller Not Without Hope starring Zachary Levi and Josh Duhamel.

Sierra Madre does not have a theatrical or streaming date but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. Sutherland's latest thriller, Rabbit Hole, is available on Paramount+.

6 10 Rabbit Hole Release Date March 26, 2023 Cast Kiefer Sutherland , Meta Golding , Enid Graham , Rob Yang Seasons 1

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+