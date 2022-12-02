It's a year ending in a two, so film geeks know what that means. It's time for a new edition of the Sight & Sound Greatest Films of All Time poll. A tradition based on the opinions of countess film critics that dates back to 1952 (and, starting in 1992, was paired up with a separate list of the greatest films as polled by directors), this list often serves, among other functions, as a great way to efficiently showcase quality movies from around the world. If you’re too daunted by all the options out there in the pantheon of global cinema, the films that top the Sight & Sound Greatest Films list can be a helpful way to cut through the noise. That’s just one of the many things readers can take away from this poll, with the various additions and subtractions from this edition of the list being especially enticing in terms of their underlying meaning.

RELATED: ‘Jeanne Dielman…’ Review: Chantal Akerman’s 1975 Film Remains a Masterpiece of Cinema

A New Number One for Sight & Sound

First and foremost, it must be noted which movie managed to top the list this go-around. Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles, the landmark Chantal Akerman movie from 1975, tops this edition of the list. This is an astonishing turn of events for a multitude of reasons, including that it was ranked 35 out of 100 movies in the 2012 edition of this list and its place as the first woman-directed movie ever to top the Sight & Sound 100 Greatest Films list. By contrast, there were no women-directed films, period, in the top 34 slots of the 2012 edition of this list. Jeanne Dielman has long been recognized, rightfully so, as a movie that challenges the form of cinema itself. Now, its presence at the top of this list shows that this movie is once again shattering barriers and redefining the heights women-directed cinema can soar to.

Big Moves in the Sight and Sound List

Moving on to movies that have been added entirely to the list, as near as I can tell from my research, the highest-rated film on the 2022 edition of this list, coming in at the 24th spot, is Do the Right Thing, Spike Lee's groundbreaking 1989 feature. This is an incredibly worthy addition to the Sight & Sound Greatest Films canon, and it’s tremendously exciting to see Lee’s feature listed alongside the accomplishments of other all-time great filmmakers. If there are any quibbles to be had here, it's that only one Spike Lee feature made it onto this list. If Jean Luc-Godard and Robert Bresson (two seminal artists, no question) could have multiple entries on this list, surely room could've been made for at least one more work by Spike Lee.

Animation Joins The Best Films of All-Time

Another victor in this edition of the Sight & Sound poll? Animation. There appear to be no fully-animated projects in the top 100 movies on the 2012 Sight & Sound poll (features like WALL-E appeared in the top 250 version of that poll). This go-around, though, a pair of Hayao Miyazaki works, Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro, snagged spots in the top 100 section of this list. It’s not hard to see why this shift occurred in just ten years beyond the fact that these are two outstanding motion pictures. A decade is enough time for new younger critics to get added to the poll, with this fanbase likely having grown up with Miyazaki’s works just being a part of their pop culture diet. As the years go by, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more Miyazaki and even animated cinema in general occupy an increasing number of spots on the Sight & Sound Greatest Films lists.

Other New Additions to Sight and Sound's List

Perhaps the most exciting new addition to the Sight & Sound Greatest Films poll, though, was Daughters of the Dust, Julie Dash's 1991 masterpiece. In the years since the 2012 edition of this poll, Daughters of the Dust has only grown more and more iconic as a piece of cinema, particularly in the wake of its influence on Beyonce's visual album Lemonade. With increased awareness of both its quality and impact on cinema as a form, it shouldn't be a surprise that Dash's film made it onto this edition of the list.

There were several exciting additions to the 2022 Sight & Sound poll, including classic features from previously unrecognized directors like Ousmane Sembene and Achipatpong Weerasethakul. Those additions also included a quartet of movies made within the last two decades. These movies are Get Out, Parasite, Moonlight, and, registering highest on the list among films released after 2002, Portrait of a Lady on Fire. It can sometimes be presumptuous to add films that are only a few years old to this prestigious list, but will anyone really argue that the likes of Parasite and Portrait of a Lady on Fire aren’t all-time greats?

Notable Absences in the Sight & Sound List

Of course, to make way for so many new movies on this list, some recognizable features from the 2012 edition of the Sight & Sounds Greatest Films poll missed out on making the top 100. A particularly interesting absence was Intolerance, which was already barely clinging onto a place in the top 100 movies in the 2012 edition of this poll by coming in at the 93rd spot. Its failure to show up in the top 100 of the 2022 poll may be a suggestion that the works of D.W. Griffith are falling out favor with modern film critics, which would be far from a negative development. Other notable motion pictures dropped from the 2012 edition of this list in 2022 include The Seventh Seal, Lawrence of Arabia, The Wild Bunch, Chinatown, Fanny and Alexander, Nashville, and Touch of Evil.

In terms of films not on the 2022 edition of the Sight & Sounds Greatest Films poll, it’s worth mentioning that there were some frustrating absences on this list. As pointed out by writer Siddhant Adlakha, the global focus of this top 100 list still failed to recognize features from many countries. That’s inevitable with any ranked list of movies (you can’t include everything), but as Adlakha observes, zero motion pictures from South America cracked this list. Despite India being the home of a treasure trove of filmmaking of all shapes and sizes, the country is only represented on this list by the 1955 Satyajit Ray film Pather Panchali. These observations aren’t meant to cast aspersions on anyone who voted in this poll or belittle the accomplishments of exciting developments in this poll, like the presence of Daughters of the Dust. It’s just a reflection that, like all of us (including the person writing this piece!), the Sight & Sound Greatest Films poll is always in a state of growth.

The evolution of the Sight & Sound Greatest Films poll from 2012 to 2022 shows some exciting signs of evolving, particularly in the emphasis on women filmmakers and the welcome presence (even from just two movies) of animated filmmaking. The absence of certain staples of earlier versions of this list provides interesting insight into how the modern film criticism landscape is evolving. Meanwhile, the continued absence of certain filmmakers and countries showcases places where the poll can still improve in the future, including in recognizing more Indian cinema beyond Pather Panchali. This newest edition of the top 100 films on the Sight & Sound Greatest Films poll offers so much for readers to chew on…and will no doubt inspire plenty of debate and discourse among film geeks for years to come!