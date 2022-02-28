Prince fans, it's time to rejoice, because you're getting another chance to see the late singer perform. Alamo Drafthouse is bringing Sign O’ The Times, Prince’s 1987 concert film, back to theaters just in time for the film’s 35th anniversary, with a brand new 4K version of the film shown at twenty-four Alamo Drafthouse locations across the U.S. starting on April 1.

The film cobbles together live performances and studio recordings from Prince's promotion of the platinum-selling album of the same name. The singer's ninth studio album, Sign O' The Times was the first to be released following the disbanding of The Revolution, his backing band that had been with him through albums like Purple Rain and Parade, featuring musical styles from funk to psychedelic pop to rock and everything in between. The album peaked at number six on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The idea for the concert film was conceived while Prince was on a concert tour in Europe to promote the album. As the tour when on, album sales in Europe increased, and combined with the sales dip in the U.S., Prince and his team decided to make the film in an attempt to boost the album even more, and Prince fans were eternally grateful. While the film was not as commercially successful as Prince’s rock-opera Purple Rain, Sign O’ The Times is the singer’s only official concert film, making the film a must-see for any Prince fans.

Image via Fox

RELATED: Let's Go Crazy: Sideshow Collectibles Unveils New Prince 'Purple Rain' Figure

About bringing the one of a kind concert film, Alamo Drafthouse film programmer Jake Isgar said:

“Sign O’ The Times is, without a doubt, one of Prince’s greatest achievements as an artist. We’re thrilled at the opportunity to be a part of preserving and presenting his musical legacy.”

Sign O’ The Times was directed by Prince himself, with some additional footage shot by Purple Rain director Albert Magnol. The film itself featured performances of a number of songs from the titular album, including the title track as well as "U Got the Look" and "If I Was Your Girlfriend", and a piano version of his hit "Little Red Corvette". The film also features a cover of "Now's the Time" by Charlie Parker that does not include Prince, but instead shows off the talent of the various members of his band.

For more information on screening locations and dates, fans can visit Alamo Drafthouse's website.

'Purple Rain,' 'Clerks,' 'Amadeus' Among Films Added to National Film Registry What films did the Library of Congress choose for recognition in 2019?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email