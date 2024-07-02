The Big Picture Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters premieres on Hallmark Mystery this summer.

Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson return as the POstables for two new movies!

The movie follows the POstables solving a mystery involving three dead letters, affecting them personally.

Amazing news awaits devotees of Hallmark Mystery's longest-running movie franchise, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, as the drama comedy production is back with another installment titled Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters which will arrive this summer, according to TVInsider. Not to mention, the film will feature returning stars, including Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson, reprising their roles as Oliver, Shane, Rita, and Norman, respectively. They will also be joined by Rhiannon Fish, who portrays Charley.

Created by Martha Williamson (Touched by an Angel), all installments of Signed, Sealed, Delivered are about the lives of four dedicated postal workers, a.k.a. the POstables at the Dead Letter Office, who take it upon themselves to track down intended recipients of undeliverable mail. The movie franchise was initially developed as a TV series that aired on the Hallmark Channel from April 20 to June 22, 2014. Afterward, Hallmark announced that it would transition to a series of TV films on its Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.

As the fourteenth installment of the franchise, A Tale of Three Letters is the first POstables movie in three years, following The Vows We Have Made, which premiered back in 2021. Others in the franchise include Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014), From Paris with Love (2015), Truth Be Told (2015), The Impossible Dream (2015), From the Heart (2016), One in a Million (2016), Lost Without You (2016), Higher Ground (2017) Home Again (2017), The Road Less Travelled (2018) and To the Altar (2018).

The POstables Return In 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters'

In a few days, ever-loyal viewers of Signed, Sealed, Delivered will see the POstables’ return to solve yet another mystery. Their latest case finds them trying to make sense of the clues that will lead them to the intended recipients of a set of three dead letters, which surprisingly affects them personally. Moreover, with the honeymoon phase now fading, Oliver and Shane struggle to find balance as a married couple, but luckily, Norman has a cousin who can help them on their journey.

There’s one more exciting update about this franchise! Signed, Sealed, Delivered will be back for another upcoming movie, as announced by the cast back in April. Lowe said at the time, "We're back on the case!" while Gustafson added, "And we can’t wait for you to see what we have in store." The next movie in the franchise, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back, is expected to debut in 2025. Meanwhile, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters will premiere July 12 on Hallmark Mystery.

Stay tuned to Collider for further information on your favorite Hallmark movies, and catch up on past Signed, Sealed, Delivered installments on Peacock.

