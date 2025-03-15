Dan Berk and Robert Olson’s Novocaine is a crowd-pleasing romantic action-comedy starring Jack Quaid as a credit union assistant manager who can’t feel pain. He takes on a dangerous quest to save his crush (played by Amber Midthunder) when bank robbers take her hostage, sending Caine on a cross-city trek against ex-special forces villains. Caine's lack of pain is far from a lack of damage (this isn't Deadpool & Wolverine). As a consequence, Caine has to overcome a lifetime of being highly risk-adverse as an unnoticed garden-variety cut, for example, could prove fatal. It’s an excellent genre bender that puts Quaid’s Nathan Caine in body horror territory as his pain-free corporeal form takes unthinkable levels of damage. The film adeptly uses this admittedly gory set-up for comedy and action sequences alike, a delicate balance showcasing a strong command of genre territory.

Berk and Olson's last film, Significant Other, is even further entrenched in body horror territory. Body horror is forever entwined with the brilliant works of David Cronenberg, using sometimes unwatchable violations of bodily form to scare, gross out, investigate thought experiments, and create new cinematic territory. It's been used to exemplify the tough pressures on women in Hollywood in The Substance, to explore social class in Brian Yuzna's Society, to explore dangerous erotic attraction in Cronenberg's Crash and Titane, and so on. In Significant Other, after a shape-shifting, body-stealing alien falls from the sky (a la The Thing), it threatens campers Ruth (Maika Monroe) and Harry (Jake Lacy) as they hike the dense woods of the Pacific Northwest. What begins as a horrific relationship drama spirals into a tense apocalyptic thriller as the creature's The Thing-like ability has a singular wrinkle: it also absorbs the emotions and memories of its victims, creating a truly novel situation.

'Significant Other' Is an Anxious Take on a John Carpenter Classic