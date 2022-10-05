Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip from Significant Other, a new Paramount+ thriller featuring Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) on a hike from hell. The two play a young couple enjoying a backpacking trip through the remote wilderness in the Pacific Northwest only to have it ruined when they realize they may not be alone. The clip shows a point when the two get separated at night and Harry (Lacy) strikes out into the dark in hopes of finding Ruth (Monroe).

At just over one minute, the clip doesn't offer a ton storywise, but it captures the uneasy, anxious tone the film is aiming for. It sees Harry grabbing his lantern and slowly trekking through the woods, calling out for Ruth as he goes. It's so dark among the trees that his lantern can't even shine that far, adding to the feeling that something could jump out from the darkness at any second with no warning. An eerie, almost alien sound plays as the camera stays unflinching on one patch of darkness in the woods, giving the sense that something is out there stalking him. Harry calls out one last time before turning to see Ruth behind him with his knife.

In the context of the trailer released earlier this month, the end of the clip is extremely unsettling. Ruth's scared expression combined with her holding the knife in front of her as Harry approaches means something out there has her rattled. The worse scenario, however, is if that's not Ruth at all. The trailer showed the couple stumble across a doppelganger of Ruth in a cave with some definitely extraterrestrial substance inside, meaning the Ruth Harry encounters could've been the copy stalking him through the woods. Her silence in the scene upon being found is deafening and a creepy cherry on top of it all.

Image via Paramount+

Significant Other hails from directing duo Dan Berk and Robert Olsen who last brought audiences the comedic horror Villains in 2019. That film swapped out Lacy for Bill Skarsgård and had him and Monroe as a loving couple of criminals who got way more than they bargained for when they try to rob a pair of sadistic homeowners with secrets to hide. Berk and Olsen boarded their latest film together back in 2020 before Paramount snatched it up in a bidding war in 2021. Dan Kagan joined them as a producer this time around with Dana Fainaru and Hamish Wright serving as executive producers.

Significant Other will premiere on Paramount+ on October 7, though it's also receiving an early screening at New York Comic Con on October 6 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM in Room 401 of the Javits Convention Center, complete with a roundtable discussion with the cast and crew.

Check out the exclusive clip below: