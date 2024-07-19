The Big Picture Significant Other blurs genres in a psychological horror with aliens as a backdrop, not the focus.

Maika Monroe shines in chilling scenes with an alien that absorbs memories and emotions.

The film's tense tone, creepy visuals, and twist reveal make Significant Other a must-watch for horror fans.

For movies not to watch with your significant other, try Dan Berk and Robert Olsen’s 2022 Significant Other. While marketed as a creature feature, the movie seems to believe it’s an alien invasion flick. Watching Significant Other, however, is sitting down for a psychological horror that happens to use a shapeshifting alien as its mode of unreality. The movie follows a young couple, Ruth (Maika Monroe) and Harry (Jake Lacy), as they embark on a hiking trip on a trail in the Pacific Northwest. As their relationship suffers the hit of a failed proposal, the shapeshifting alien closes in on them. The alien and its shapeshifting nature serve more as a structural container for the plot as opposed to being where the movie draws its horror. Significant Other instead reaches impressive heights when focusing its energy on genuinely unnerving its audience not by any grotesque alien design but by tapping into our greatest anxieties.

‘Significant Other’ Is a Better Psychological Horror Than it is a Creature Feature or Alien Invasion Movie

The second act of Significant Other does an exceptional job pulling off a bait-and-switch. For a long while, the film lets the audience believe, after investigating a cave by herself, that Ruth is not actually Ruth, but the alien. Though it is generally a gamble to trick the audience, Significant Other gets away with it only because the movie shifts gears into psychological horror. After the scene in the cave ends with Ruth screaming at something off-screen, there is a pointed shift in Ruth. Monroe’s dead-eyed stare and sudden stillness are noted not just by the viewer, who knows something happened in the cave, but by Harry, as well.

When it is revealed that it was Harry who was the alien during these scenes, it does not feel cheap because the whole sequence teaches the audience about a fundamental aspect of the alien's nature. Not only can the alien shapeshift, but it absorbs the memories and emotions of the creature or person they are mimicking. Having seen Harry seem so normal, especially in contrast with Ruth's marked change in behavior, the viewer can believe what they are being told and fear the gravity of what this means for Ruth and the entire human race. The scenes where it is unclear who the alien is are elevated by composer Oliver Coates' sharp and creeping score. The eerie notes of his soundtrack flourish, adding extra tension to every shot of Ruth.

From the beginning, Significant Other sets a tense tone through a combination of fishbowl angles and creepy Pacific Northwest imagery. Every scene is washed in cool blues and greens, and most establishing shots are of the endless trees and fog or the crashing coastline. The shapeshifter initially takes the form of a deer, allowing Significant Other to exploit the classic “not-a-deer” trope. The deer is missing one antler and any time Ruth encounters the deer throughout the first 30 minutes of the movie, she is unreasonably disturbed by it. When the shapeshifter abandons its deer form, it leaves behind the deer’s head melting into an oozing black mess. Harry mistakenly believes the deer died from a fungus. In offering this explanation, Harry is associating the shapeshifter as part of the environment.

The dead deer is one of the cooler visuals of Significant Other, but it also serves as a crucial piece of foreshadowing. Alien horrors can be broadly divided into two categories. The first derives horror from the inherent foreignness of an alien species, like in the Alien franchise. The second leans into terror, with aliens able to integrate and disguise themselves as humans, Invasion of the Body Snatchers being just one example. Significant Other favors the latter form. Never does the audience get to see the shapeshifting alien's true form. There are only glimpses of non-human anatomy. Ultimately, it’s all fairly standard fare for an alien or monster. Where this shapeshifter proves to be interesting is in the reveal that the alien absorbs every memory and emotion of its victim.

Maika Monroe Delivers a Chilling Performance in 'Significant Other'

The last act of Significant Other is its best. Once Hary’s corpse is revealed to be the thing Ruth screamed at in the cave, the replica and Ruth can speak openly to each other. The scenes between the replica, as Harry, and later as Ruth, and the real Ruth are chilling. Monroe and Lacy’s acting and dialogue are firing in all directions. Outed as the replica, Lacy’s smiles are suddenly too wide, his playful movements exaggerated. As Ruth snaps out of shock and into survival mode, Monroe switches from a glazed-over expression to wide-eyed and alert, her entire body jittery like a live wire.

The conversation between the Harry replica and Ruth clarifies why Ruth should be so afraid of the alien. The alien knows everything Harry knew. Much of the first act of the film was spent showing Ruth’s weak spots to the audience. As her boyfriend of six years, Harry knows all that and more. This allows the replica to manipulate Ruth with everything she might want to hear. He speaks to her as Harry, exploiting her fears and anxieties in an attempt to convince her to go away with him. The vulnerability Ruth has struggled to show to Harry, but shown regardless because she loves him, is now weaponized against her.

This weaponization reaches a new height when the alien takes on Ruth’s visage. Pinned and completely powerless as the Ruth replica taunts her, Monroe still manages to empower Ruth. As the replica cuts into Ruth, promising her that the life the replica leads as Ruth will be better than any life Ruth could have lived authentically, it’s impossible not to wince. What the alien is saying is terrifying, not for any supernatural reasons, but for the mundane anxieties plenty of people have; they’re wasting their lives. And yet, despite her quivering lip, Ruth fights back against the replica, managing to induce a panic attack in the alien. Having never experienced anxiety before, the replica is rendered unable to breathe as Ruth spits verbal venom at it. Leaving Ruth alive to speak with her one last time left the alien vulnerable to the one person who knows Ruth better than anyone — herself. Having watched the alien use Harry and Ruth’s memories to lace into Ruth and attempt to weaken her, it’s an on-your-feet cheering moment to watch Ruth take the reins back and outsmart the alien.

Monroe is cementing herself as a modern scream queen. Her breakthrough role in 2014’s It Follows earned her widespread praise, and now 2024’s Longlegs is ensuring Monroe once again gets her flowers. Significant Other was not widely recognized upon release, but fans of Monroe will be thrilled to spend another two hours watching her shine on screen. While she takes up the mantle of "final girl," imbuing the anxious Ruth with just enough strength and grit to conceivably survive the ordeal, she also plays the last face of the antagonist. Marketing Significant Other as a psychological horror that happens to have aliens probably would have been a smarter method of advertising the film, but it’s never too late to give this one a watch!

Significant Other is available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.

