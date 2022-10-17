Collider can exclusively reveal three new posters for Paramount+ sci-psychological thriller Significant Other. The movie stars Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) as a couple who go camping in the woods only to find out a dangerous creature might be following them.

In Significant Other, Ruth (Monroe) and Harry (Lacy) go alone on a camping trip to the woods to spend some quality time together and discuss their relationship. The journey is also an opportunity for Ruth to face some of her fears and reflect on her mental health. However, after Ruth discovers something disturbing in the woods, the couple must deal with the threat of a mysterious force capable of turning them against each other. So, while there’s definitely an external force pushing them apart, Ruth and Harry will also have to contend with their personal history and how they can be dangerous to each other. Significant Other is tense, to say the least, and the new exclusive posters perfectly reflect its disturbing story.

The first poster, by artist Rob Sheridan, mixes Monroe and Lacy’s faces as if their identities were melting away against a black background. Sheridan also came up with the second poster, where the couple hikes over a dead deer’s face. Finally, the third poster, by artist Doaly, shows human outlines against a night forest, teasing the true nature of the dangers Ruth and Harry have to face during their trip. Each poster has its unique art style, but they all do an outstanding job of using some of the film’s main elements without ruining Significant Other’s massive plot twist.

Significant Other comes from filmmaking duo Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, who previously worked with Monroe in 2019’s Villains. Berk and Olsen direct from a script they wrote themselves a year before Paramount got distribution right after winning a bidding war. The movie is produced by Dan Kagan, with Dana Fainaru and Hamish Wright serving as executive producers. Significant Other also stars Teal Sherer and Loudon McCleery.

Significant Other premiered on Paramount+ on October 7. Check out the exclusive posters, the film’s trailer, and the synopsis below.

