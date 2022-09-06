Paramount+ has released a trailer for Significant Other, an all-new sci-fi thriller heading to the streaming services next month on October 7. The story of Significant Other follows the young couple of Harry (Jake Lacy) and Ruth (Maika Monroe). The two of them are a young couple that decides to take a backpacking trip through a forest up in the Pacific Northwest, though the trip quickly turns south when they discover that they are not alone in these woods.

The new 2-minute trailer sees a cut and bruised Ruth being found in the woods by herself by a couple of strangers. When they bring her back to their campsite, they try and ask what happened, though she says that she can't remember. As she is asked, we begin to see the trip that she was on with Harry, which also shows the pair discovering something that definitely seems extra-terrestrial in a cave deep in the woods. We get a montage that has many brief snippets of some of the events that took place on this hike turned nightmare, which includes what appears to be some sort of doppelgänger of Ruth being created and Harry seemingly falling from a cliff. The trailer ends with Ruth saying "I haven't been feeling like myself" to Harry, with the "like myself" being repeated over and over, slowing distorting each time it is said.

Paramount Players acquired the rights to the project in a bidding war in 2021 as a part of the company's plan to produce more timely horror and thriller films. The film is being both written and directed by the duo of Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, who previously worked together as directors of the thrillers Body and Villains, with the latter being another project that featured Monroe. Joining Berk and Olsen as well as the film's stars on the project is Dan Kagan who serves as a producer on the film as well as Dana Fainaru and Hamish Wright, who are acting as executive producers.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: https://collider.com/watcher-maika-monroe-trailer-release-date-cast-plot-everything-we-know/

Significant Other will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on October 7. The film will also be getting a world premiere at New York Comic Con the night before on October 6 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM in Room 401 at the Javitz Convention Center. Following the screening, the cast and filmmakers will speak about the making of the exciting high-concept thriller. Check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller, the poster, as well as read the film's official synopsis down below.