The Big Picture Sylvia Fox resigns from MI-6 but gets involved in another case in Season 2 of Signora Volpe.

The new season reveals a complex case, potentially putting Sylvia's life at risk while she tries to balance family life.

Signora Volpe Season 2 premieres on July 29 on Acorn TV and BBC America.

As every murder mystery fan knows, no good detective ever retires. By the end of Season 1 of Signora Volpe, Sylvia Fox (Emilia Fox) decided to resign from MI-6 and live a quiet life in the Italian countryside — but that's not going to happen. Today, Acorn TV released a trailer for Season 2 of the hit series that reveals that Sylvia will get roped into another intriguing case pretty fast. The new episodes start rolling out on July 29.

The trailer for the new season of Signora Volpe makes it clear that the new case that Sylvia will handle is pretty irresistible: the killer is either taunting the investigator or is an amateur who left clues all around that will either make it easier to find them or make the investigation all the more confusing. From the looks of it, things will escalate pretty quickly as Sylvia gets closer to the truth and her life gets jeopardized.

At the same time, it looks like Signora Volpe won't forget that Sylvia wishes to get away from all of that chaos and give her some truly heartfelt moments with her family and a bit of romance. In an interview with Nerds That Geek, Fox talked about that particular aspect of the character's decision-making process and how it inspired her to chase the role:

"It’s too challenging to change what you know. But I really liked the fact that Sylvia makes that decision. And although she can't quite let go of her past, and you know what she's done as an MI6 agent, she does make the decision to put family first and to try and rebuild those relationships, and prioritize that over what has been, yes, a job that she's loved, but to the detriment of family and herself and her marriage. And she gives herself a second chance. And I think that's exciting."

Who's The Team Behind 'Signora Volpe?'

Signora Volpe is created by Rachel Cuperman and Sally Griffiths , both of whom have plenty of experience with investigative stories . The duo previously worked together in the long-running series Midsomer Murders . The cast of Signora Volpe Season 2 also features Tara Fitzgerald ( Game of Thrones ), Matteo Carlomagno ( All the Money in the World), Issy Knopfler ( Before We Die), Imma Piro ( La Mazetta ) Giovanni Cirfiera ( American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace ) and Nicholas Farrell ( The Crown ) .

Acorn TV premieres Season 2 of Signora Volpi on July 29, with a co-premiere on BBC America. You can watch the trailer below: