Mel Gibson's 2002 sci-fi/horror (depending on your perspective) thriller Signs is about to invade another streaming platform, this time heading to Hulu next month, as it brings one of M. Night Shyamalan's best and most enduring movies to another audience. The film remains one of Shyamalan's few to remain Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a solid 75% score from critics.

Signs follows Graham Hess (Gibson), a widower and former Episcopal priest, who has lost his faith following the tragic death of his wife, living on his farm in rural Pennsylvania along with his son, daughter, and younger brother. When he and his family stumble upon some strange crop circles in their corn fields, the way Graham views the world is changed forever as they prove to be the warning signs of an impending alien invasion.

As fear and uncertainty mounts for the Hess family, Graham and his brother Merrill (a terrific Joaquin Phoenix) do everything they can to protect their home while contemplating the dueling natures of both fate and faith. In the manner of all classic horror films, the audience is prevented from seeing the threat to our heroes in full until the very end of the film, relying on the fear of the unknown to fill viewers with that existential dread.

The film was a financial success for Shyamalan, who was on a hot streak at the time following the release of The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable, going on to gross an impressive $408.2 million at the global box office. A strong cast certainly helped the film too, as Gibson is surrounded by the likes of Phoenix, Rory Culkin, Abigail Breslin, Cherry Jones, and Shyamalan himself, among others.

What Else is Mel Gibson Up To?

Just a few days ago, it was reported that Gibson, an acclaimed filmmaker in his own right, was scouting locations in Europe to prep for the production of his sequel to The Passion of the Christ. Entitled Resurrection, Gibson has previously described the movie as "an acid trip" while ScreenRant speculated that the new film could explore the "Harrowing of Hell," a Catholic tradition regarding Christ's descent into Hell to redeem souls during the days following his crucifixion. With Signs also focusing heavily on faith and the supernatural, a new and unlikely double feature might be on the horizon.

Signs will drop onto Hulu next month. Shyamalan's latest movie, Trap, is now available to stream via Premium Video on Demand.

