The Big Picture Signs is experiencing a resurgence on Max, becoming the tenth most-watched movie on the platform this week.

The alien invasion thriller, helmed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Mel Gibson, tells a family-centric story about a former priest whose life forever changes after crop circles appear in his field.

Despite some polarization, Signs remains Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised for its family drama with a cast featuring Joaquin Phoenix, Abigail Breslin, and Rory Culkin.

Oscar-nominated horror helmer M. Night Shyamalan is about to return to theaters next month with the release of his new film, Trap. Before Josh Hartnett's serial killer can be caught in a police-orchestrated snare, one of the director's old sci-fi favorites is rising up the streaming charts on Max. Signs, his 2002 alien invasion thriller starring Mel Gibson, has been getting a lot of love and plenty of playtime this week, rocketing it up as the tenth most-watched movie on the platform behind Alvin and the Chipmunks and 17 Again. The film remains one of Shyamalan's few to remain Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a solid 75% score from critics.

Signs follows Graham Hess (Gibson), a widowed former Episcopal priest living on his farm in rural Pennsylvania along with his son, daughter, and younger brother. Upon finding strange crop circles in his fields, his perception of the world forever changes as they prove to be the precursor to an alien invasion of Earth. During such a terrifying time, he does everything in his power to protect his family while also confronting the nature of faith and overcoming tragedy. At the heart of this story is the family drama among the Hesses as the alien threat looms mostly unseen in the background, heightening anxiety as they go about their lives.

Although the feature is well-liked by critics, it isn't universally beloved and tends to match the polarizing nature of Shyamalan. The film as a whole is full of strange moments that threaten to dampen the horror, including a twist that's often regarded as one of the most controversial in cinema history. Still, it has its charms and audiences tend to agree with critics at a 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes while also helping it gross an impressive $408.2 million at the global box office. A strong cast certainly helps, as Gibson is surrounded by Joaquin Phoenix, Rory Culkin, Abigail Breslin, Cherry Jones, and Shyamalan himself, among others.

2024 Marks the "Summer of Shyamalan"

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The recent streaming success of Signs tracks with what is shaping up as a massive year for the Shyamalan family. Back in June, M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, made her directorial debut with The Watchers, an eerie feature based on the novel of the same name by A. M. Shine. His other daughter, Saleka, also got to play a major role in his latest film as the fictional pop star Lady Raven, who serves as the bait for the police meant to help catch The Butcher (Hartnett). Trap takes place within a concert venue for Raven's show, as Cooper, aka The Butcher, takes his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to see the performance. They soon realize that everything was a set-up meant to prevent the killer's escape, forcing him to cause some chaos to find a way out without exposing his evil acts to his daughter. There's plenty more to come from Shyamalan in the future too, as he's currently under an extensive first-look deal with Warner Bros.

Signs is available to stream on Max. Catch Shyamalan's latest movie, Trap, in theaters on August 2.

Signs A widowed former reverend living with his children and brother on a Pennsylvania farm finds mysterious crop circles in their fields, which suggests something more frightening to come. Release Date August 2, 2002 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Mel Gibson , Joaquin Phoenix , Rory Culkin , Abigail Breslin , Cherry Jones , M. Night Shyamalan Runtime 106 minutes Main Genre Drama

Watch on Max