In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho revealed, "I would like to do an Alien film […] An Alien musical.” That might sound like a wild idea, but if anyone could pull it off, it would be him. Alien is a horror film, but its themes and strong characters are ripe for an unusual sort of adaptation. That was proven a few years ago when a high school turned Alien into a play. It was so well-received that Sigourney Weaver attended, and Ridley Scott funded an encore performance. If you want to see what a passion for the arts looks like, no matter the experience or budget, check out New Jersey's North Bergen High School and their original production of Alien: The Play.

A High School Turned 'Alien' Into a Play Starring Teenagers