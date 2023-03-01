Apple Original Films and Skydance’s feature The Gorge is certainly not letting any A-list talent fall through the cracks as Deadline has announced that the Academy Award-nominated Sigourney Weaver (Avatar) will be joining a previously announced lineup consisting of Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu). Directed by Scott Derrickson, who made big moves in 2022 with the release of his horror feature The Black Phone, plot details haven’t been released at this time. However, as per Deadline, audiences can expect “a high-action, genre-bending love story.”

Weaver and the rest of the team behind the Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, are still celebrating a major box office success that landed them the bragging rights as the third highest-grossing feature of all-time - blowing the previous titleholder, James Cameron’s Titanic, out of the water. The actress is expected to return to the popular franchise for the final two installments which are due out in 2024 and 2026, respectively. 2022 was a busy year for the legendary actress, who also appeared in Phyllis Nagy’s drama Call Jane as well as Paul Schrader’s indie crime-thriller, Master Gardener.

Before her recent blockbuster performances, Weaver has enjoyed a decades-long career in Hollywood that has seen her as the recipient of a BAFTA, Grammy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards. Receiving her big break in Ridley Scott’s legendary sci-fi flick, Alien, the actress stuck with the franchise for the next three installments. Throughout the years, she’s been a fixture in the Ghostbusters films and other major titles including Gorillas in the Mist, The Ice Storm, and Galaxy Quest.

As for The Gorge, the heavily sought-after screenplay comes from Deadfall, The Tomorrow War, and Fast X scribe Zach Dean, which guarantees that audiences will be in for a pulse-pounding adventure. The project also marks a reunion with Skydance for both Dean and Teller with the former working with them on The Tomorrow War and the latter jumping into the cockpit with them on the blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Along with starring, Teller will also executive produce with Skydance’s David Ellison, Don Granger, and Dana Goldberg producing alongside Derrickson, Sherryl Clark, and C. Robert Cargill for Crooked Highway. Dean, Adam Kolbrenner, and Greg Goodman also produce.

With a script from one of the most celebrated writers in Hollywood, the attachment of a director not afraid to lean into the thrilling and bizarre, and an ever-growing cast list to be reckoned with, we’re looking forward to what awaits us in The Gorge. As of right now, no release window has been set but stay tuned for more information. You can check out a Collider interview with Weaver below.