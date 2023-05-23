If you ask Sigourney Weaver what her first movie was, she’ll claim it was Alien. She said as much during the Alien press tour in 1979, and again on CBS Sunday Morning just last year. She will occasionally acknowledge that she appeared in Annie Hall as “Alvy’s Date Outside Theater” two years prior to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi paradigm shifter, but given the role’s brevity (she shows up for roughly ten seconds), it’s understandable that she doesn’t count it as her first film. What’s less clear is why Weaver consistently omits her actual debut from career retrospectives. Just one year before breaking out as Ripley, Weaver took on the female lead in Madman, director Dan Cohen’s project about the intersecting lives of dissatisfied ex-pats in Israel.

Why would Sigourney Weaver expunge Madman from her records? A cynic might suggest that propping up Alien as her first film adds to her considerable mystique. Landing such an iconic role at the very outset of a now legendary career casts a tall shadow as if she descended onto the set a readymade star, the prodigious queen of onscreen badassery. (For what it’s worth, that’s mostly true. A few years Off-Broadway and one independent film don’t exactly make a strong CV.) More likely is that Weaver just hates Madman and doesn’t want people to see it. In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ridley Scott recalled that in casting for Alien, Weaver refused to show him the “teeny weeny film in Israel” she’d just worked on. And, honestly, it’s hard to blame her. Despite boasting a cast replete with Weaver, an Oscar winner, and a mid-major ‘80s action star, Cohen’s seldom-seen military drama is an unadulterated disaster.

No Cast Could Save ‘Madman’ from Its Script

Boris Abramovich (played by Michael Beck of Xanadu and The Warriors fame) didn’t escape the living hell of a Soviet psychiatric torture prison just to settle down alongside the Mediterranean coast. Oh no, Abramovich risked his life fleeing the USSR, joined the Israeli army, and insisted upon his transfer to the front lines of the Golan Heights so that he could kill the Russian officers stationed just across the Syrian border. He’s obsessive and reckless to the point of self-harm, willing to go to any lengths, and put himself through any amount of physical and emotional distress to avenge the loss of time and dignity in that prison.

Like its troubled protagonist, the film is heedlessly determined to explain all of its central motifs. Atop a long list of reasons why Madman falters is its treacly, perpetually on-the-nose writing. In one scene, Abramovich’s foil, Dr. Stan Gould (Alan Feinstein), clarifies why he is an angsty man-child. He romantically recounts to Gale (Weaver), his new infatuation, that he left the States in search of something greater than himself, some “justification for [his] existence, some purpose, some challenge.” Naturally, he didn’t find it, so against his better judgment—and without fully understanding why—Gould finds himself helping the traumatized refugee to achieve his ends. Later on, having read the doctor’s book on his time in Israel (an undoubtedly horrendous work of fiction entitled The Broken Menorah), Abramovich submits that Gould keeps offering his assistance because he’s envious of the Soviet’s conspicuous purpose. Sweating under the strain of an appalling Russian accent (it’s just a shade more realistic than John Malkovich’s in Rounders), Beck’s character tells the audience what they’ve known the whole time: “I think I make you uncomfortable because I know why I’m here, but you, you haven’t figured out your reasons at all.”

Tangled on the fringes of the film’s hypermasculine anguish are solid performances from Weaver and F. Murray Abraham as military class clown Marco Cohen. Only five years before his Best Actor-winning performance as composer Antonio Salieri in Amadeus, Abraham had appeared in some highly regarded films (Serpico, All the President’s Men), but was essentially undiscovered before Madman. His character is comic relief. A cowardly scoundrel constantly seeking to shirk responsibility, he inexplicably takes a liking to Abramovich, ultimately dragging the hyper-determined Russian to Tel Aviv to meet his family. The script gave Abraham more to work with than any of his colleagues, and he runs with it, imbuing Cohen with a farcical vitality that cuts the cragginess with a touch of acid.

Sigourney Weaver Brings Out the Best in a Poorly Written Character

During the Alien press junket, Weaver said she was attracted to Ripley because the character had the space to make complicated decisions. “I thought she seemed so, at least initially in the film, so unattractive. Not because she’s a strong woman, but because… her decision in the beginning of the film [to suggest quarantining exposed crew members] is an unpopular one and I liked that stand.” She valued that Ripley tried to “do what she thought was right” despite the potential risks to her reputation, maybe even her career. What attracted Weaver to Ripley would define the remainder of her own career. She’s known for her particular taste, and for her ability to pick out roles in all genres (everything from Ghostbusters to Working Girl to The Master Gardener) that create space for complex women to make hard decisions.

While her half-fledged character in Madman isn’t exactly Ripley, Weaver might have been attracted to Gale for the critical decisions she does make, and the audience can sense her laboring to extract what few intricacies the writing allows. Gale is a disillusioned American who spent the past eight years as “the woman behind the man,” following her husband to India and Cyprus before finally landing in Israel. Unhappy in her marriage, she’s readying herself for a homecoming when she meets Dr. Gould. In some of the film’s most pitiful writing, he tempts her into an affair by literally asking her, “Are you sure I can’t interest you in an affair?” When she refuses, he insults her prudishness, which somehow wins her over and they end up sleeping together. Gale and Gould ludicrously fall in love, leading Gale to ask him whether he’d return Stateside with her to settle down. Still, in the midst of his perpetual midlife crisis, Gould refuses, arguing that he must stay in Israel to find his purpose and that Gale should stay with him because, you know, he loves her and that should be enough to fill a life devoid of family, friends, and career.

Having already left one stifling, Sigourney Weaver does her best to bring out the conflict in Gale, that sense of instability as she confronts her desires for love and a life that fulfills her. There are moments in the muck of her sadness where Weaver lets her signature composed anger take over. When Gould accuses Gale of turning into “a neurotic female,” she coolly breaks up with him on the spot, but in Weaver’s eyes, one can see that Ripley-esque desire to tear his vocal cords right out of his throat. In retrospect, she probably never needed to hide this ridiculous movie from Ridley Scott. Her presence alone is enough to occasionally overcome the insulting material, which, given what she was working with, is a testament to the star power she embodied right from the jump.