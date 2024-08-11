In the late 1970s, Sigourney Weaver became an early action icon, blasting the male-dominated space doors off their hinges in the sci-fi genre as Ellen Ripley in Alien. The impact of her outer space heroine continues to reverberate, influencing scores of actresses who came after her, like Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Lawrence, and Charlize Theron. Between her Tony Award-Winning stage work and Emmy nods for TV miniseries, Weaver has been honored with two Golden Globe Awards, a Grammy, and three Academy Award nominations. Not bad for an actress who didn't know where her six-foot frame fit in.

In addition to her accolades, Weaver has starred in some of the highest-grossing films ever. However, revenue isn't synonymous with greatness, and the testament to Weaver's appeal is how many times fans are compelled to press 'play' on her movies. From comedy to action or drama, Weaver has consistently offered audiences something new while making them forget she's acting. Thankfully, her diverse filmography features legendary films that get better with every rewatch.

10 'Holes' (2003)

As Warden Walker

image via Disney

Louis Sachar's beloved book is translated into the film Holes, starring Shia LaBeouf as Stanley "Caveman" Yelnats IV. Due to a multi-generational family curse, Stanley, the youngest, is sentenced to juvenile detention at Camp Greenlake after he's found guilty of an unfortunate sneaker incident. When he arrives to begin his punishment, Stanley joins the ranks of fellow under-aged inmates, who have repeatedly been instructed to dig holes in an expansive barren landscape.

Holes is a good time, but perhaps the most delightful surprise is Weaver as the villainous Warden Walker. In addition to her denim domination, venom-laced nail polish application scenes and the phrase, "Excuse me?" will live in infamy. The young Disney star (LaBeouf) excited the younger crowds, but Weaver's inclusion guaranteed piqued parental interest. Holes fans rooted for the boys, but relishing Weaver's water-rationing warden was undeniably fun. Grab a shovel and dig in...again.

9 Avatar Franchise (2009-Present)

As Dr. Grace Augustine

image via 20th Century Studios

James Cameron's sci-fi epic Avatar reunited the prolific director with Aliens lead actress Weaver to the delight of fans worldwide. In Avatar, lead human scientist Dr. Grace Augustine (Weaver) and her scientific team travel to Pandora, an Earth-sized moon inhabited by a species known as Na'vi. The visiting scientists pose as native Na'vi through the use of avatars to mine resources for a depleted planet Earth in the year 2154. When battle lines are drawn, allegiances are formed, and lives are changed forever.

Weaver's participation in Avatar was a coup for Cameron and Co. following her star-making sci-fi breakthrough in Alien. Her performance as the no-nonsense scientist, Dr. Augustine (and her interconnected Avatar), straddled comic relief and authority, accentuating the tapestry of Avatar's immersive experience. The film is visually stunning, but Weaver's involvement increases the rewatchability factor beyond scientific measure. Grace's character arc in the first Avatar feature could have signaled blue-skinned retirement for the actress, but Cameron brought her back in Avatar: The Way of Water as young Kiri. Who says a woman in her 70s can't portray a teenage Na'vi?

8 'Copycat' (1995)

Dr. Helen Hudson

Image via Warner Bros.

Convicted serial killer Daryll Lee Cullum (Harry Connick Jr.) escapes prison and attacks the woman who knows him best: serial killer profiler Dr. Helen Hudson (Weaver). After the incident, Helen becomes reclusive and agoraphobic, unable to leave her apartment. A string of murders bearing an uncanny resemblance to serial killers Dr. Hudson previously profiled requires her expertise and collaboration with the police.

Fans of cat-and-mouse thrillers packed string cheese to watch Copycat, a tightly wound nail-biter co-starring Holly Hunter and Dermot Mulroney as the investigators tasked with solving the slippery serial case. The ensemble cast is excellent (including the diabolical dentally deficient Connick Jr.). However, the main focus in the film is Weaver, bound by invisible, though real limitations of the mind. Helen is no damsel and the furthest from a cornered rat, and Weaver did her homework, crafting a believable, textured depiction of agoraphobia. Helen's dogged fight for survival is twofold: instead of battling one unyielding monster, Copycat requires cerebral circumnavigation and tangible threats. Watching Weaver win never gets old.

7 'Baby Mama' (2008)

As Chaffee Bicknell

image via Universal

Baby Mama is a comedy starring Tina Fey as Kate Holbrook, a business executive who learns she cannot conceive a child and looks to a surrogacy agency for assistance. Chaffee Bicknell (Weaver), the woman piloting the agency, introduces a potential surrogate and polar opposite, Angie Ostrowski (Amy Poehler). Though Kate and Angie appear to have nothing in common, the pair form an unexpected bond-- despite copious amounts of baby mama drama.

Saturday Night Live alumni Poehler and Fey rise to the baby-making occasion in Baby Mama, though the movie wasn't sure which direction it wanted to take. Though her screen time is limited, Weaver, as the uber-fertile 50-something Chaffee Bicknell, is a scene-stealing bandit, delivering hilarious deadpan one-liners. In one scene, Bicknell places a hand on her abdomen and says, "I'm expecting again." A confused Angie replies, "Expecting what? A social security check?" While some of the film's tropes get tired, Weaver's turn as Bicknell is a highlight and a bonafide rewatchable treat.

6 'Heartbreakers' (2001)

As Max Conners/Angela Nardino/Ulga Yevanova

Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt star in Heartbreakers, a comedy following a mother/daughter con-artist duo known by several pseudonyms. The swindlers hustle Dean Cummano (Ray Liotta), who threatens to expose the con artists while holding a torch for the woman he knew as Angela Nardino (Weaver). Meanwhile, Weaver's latest mark, William B. Tensy (Gene Hackman), a tobacco baron, proves challenging in an unexpected turn of events.

Heartbreakers is a sneaky little comedy that deserves more affection. A successful comedy isn't easy, but the film's cast makes it look effortless. Weaver's standout con involves her Russian alias Ulga Yevanova, complete with a thick Slavic accent and passionate rendition of the song "Back in the U.S.S.R." Liotta, Hackman, and Love Hewitt are necessary valves supplying flow, but the heart of Heartbreakers (and the most memorable) is Weaver. The gifted, multi-faceted actress filters through wardrobe changes, accents, and assumed names like a practiced comedic chameleon. Watch, rewatch, and acquire a copy of Heartbreakers. The only risk of heartbreak is missing out on this one.

5 'Dave' (1993)

As First Lady Ellen Mitchell

image via Warner Bros.

Ivan Reitman, the legendary movie rainmaker responsible for works of cinematic humanitarianism, including Ghostbusters, Kindergarten Cop, and Twins, deserves plentiful praise for the political comedy gem Dave. The film revolves around an elaborate White House rouse in which a presidential impersonator (Kevin Kline) portrays the President of the United States. After a severe stroke, the acting President is in a coma and hidden from civilian view, but his wife, First Lady Ellen Mitchell (Weaver), is no fool.

While Dave's premise is highly improbable, it works. Weaver plays Ellen Mitchell with a caustic stoicism that gradually melts into a cautious curiosity as she falls for a man who resembles her husband's exterior. Weaver introduces viewers to a guarded First Lady, then reintroduces Ellen Mitchell to the woman she once was. She's vulnerable (she hits the high notes during an impromptu rendition of "Tomorrow" from the musical Annie), funny, and authentic-- the Weaver trifecta. Kline and Weaver conjure chemistry that is revisited in two subsequent films because audiences believe it and crave more. Dave is an undervalued classic deserving of annual to semi-annual viewing.

4 'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

As Gwen DiMarco/Lieutenant Tawny Madison

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Galaxy Quest is a comedy that pays homage to sci-fi TV series like Star Trek and its devoted fans, the Trekkies. Former Galaxy Quest cast members attend fan conferences and make minor appearances for nominal sums, taking a resentful backseat to the series' main character. Commander Taggert, played by Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen), supplements his ego with the show's super fandom, alienating his former cast mates. However, when a couple of aliens are mistaken as cosplaying fans, the cast of Galaxy Quest returns to space-- for real this time.

From its modest $45 million budget, Galaxy Quest doubled that number at the box office and has become a cult classic. In the show within the movie, Galaxy Quest's chief communications officer, Lieutenant Tawny Madison, played by Gwen DiMarco via Weaver, is pitch-perfect as an actress exasperated by her character's overt sexuality. Frustrated by Tawny's lack of depth and annoyed by fellow cast member's fully fleshed characters, she says, "My TV Guide interview was six paragraphs about my boobs and how they fit into my suit!" Galaxy Quest's ease of watchability results from icons portraying icons in an iconic sci-fi satire.