Sigourney Weaver has issued her seal of approval for Selena Gomez's Working Girl reboot. The original 1988 rom-com classic saw Weaver star as villainous boss Katharine Parker who selfishly steals a business idea from her secretary Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith). Drama ensues when Tess uses Katharine's absence from work - due to her broken leg - as an opportunity to impersonate her and pursue a major deal with investment banker Jack Trainer (Harrison Ford).

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that Gomez would be producing a reboot of the hit film. Now, Weaver has thrown her support behind the remake, expressing her excitement to see the story brought to life again with a fresh perspective. "I think it’s a great instinct to want to do that again,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. She added:

“It’s a kind of eternal story, you know. But seen in the new light, it’s especially interesting to think of Katharine double-crossing her assistant in today’s world. It would be worse, wouldn’t it? It would really suck. So I don’t know, I’m really excited to see it.” When quizzed on if she had her sights set on an appearance in the remake she joked that she "wouldn't force myself on them."

RELATED:Selena Gomez to Produce 'Working Girl' Reboot for 20th Century

Diary of a Future President writer Ilana Pena is slated to helm the writing for the reboot. Whilst Gomez has been announced as producer, it has not yet been revealed whether she will also step in front of the camera, given her extensive acting portfolio, which includes performances in 2019 films A Rainy Day In New York and The Dead Don't Die. The project is not Gomez's first foray into producing. She has worked behind the scenes on various ventures including as executive producer of Netflix's widely controversial but incredibly popular show 13 Reasons Why. On the theme of pulling inspiration from classics, the actress is also tipped to be working on a TV show titled 15 Candles which reimagines the world of 1984 hit rom-com Sixteen Candles.

The revival has big shoes to fill with the original movie earning both critical and audience acclaim. Not only did it bring in a staggering $100 million at the box office, it also earned a reel of accolades. Notably, this was comprised of six Academy Awards nominations, including one win for Best Original Song thanks to Carly Simon's hit anthem "Let the River Run."

The Working Girl reboot does not yet have a release date, stay tuned at Collider for future updates. You can watch the trailer for the original film below.