Horror fans hungry for getting the classics in 4K Ultra HD will be happy to know Kino Lorber Studio Classics is releasing a special edition of Jonathan Demme's The Silence of the Lambs. The new release comes with enough extras to satisfy the most demanding palate, served in two discs seasoned with Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter and Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling.
The Silence of the Lambs was the movie responsible for making the cannibal doctor Hannibal Lecter a pop culture symbol, thanks to Hopkins’ chilling performance as the killer. Based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Harris, the movie shows the complicated relationship between a young FBI agent (Foster) and an imprisoned serial killer (Hopkins) who work together to catch a dangerous criminal who has been kidnapping women.
The Silence of the Lambs was indicated for seven Academy Awards, taking five Oscar statues home, including Best Picture, Best Director for Demme, and Best Adapted Screenplay for writer Ted Tally. Both Hopkins and Foster were also awarded for Best Actor and Actress.
The new 4K released, put together by Kino to celebrate The Silence of the Lambs’ 30th anniversary, will be available on October 19. Check out the full list of extras included in the special release below:
4K UHD Disc:
- HDR Dolby Vision
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas
- 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo
- Optional English Subtitles
- UHD 100 Triple Layer Disc
Blu-Ray Disc:
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas
- Inside the Labyrinth: Documentary (66:28)
- Page to Screen: Documentary (41:17)
- Understanding the Madness: Featurette (19:35)
- Scoring the Silence: Featurette (16:00)
- Original 1991 Making-of Featurette (8:07)
- Jonathan Demme and Jodie Foster Interviews (52:30)
- Deleted Scenes (38:00)
- Outtakes (2:00)
- Anthony Hopkins Phone Message (:30)
- TV Spots
- Theatrical Teaser
- Hannibal Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo
- Optional English Subtitles
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
