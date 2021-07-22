Save some space for dessert, as there are a lot of tasty extras.

Horror fans hungry for getting the classics in 4K Ultra HD will be happy to know Kino Lorber Studio Classics is releasing a special edition of Jonathan Demme's The Silence of the Lambs. The new release comes with enough extras to satisfy the most demanding palate, served in two discs seasoned with Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter and Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling.

The Silence of the Lambs was the movie responsible for making the cannibal doctor Hannibal Lecter a pop culture symbol, thanks to Hopkins’ chilling performance as the killer. Based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Harris, the movie shows the complicated relationship between a young FBI agent (Foster) and an imprisoned serial killer (Hopkins) who work together to catch a dangerous criminal who has been kidnapping women.

Image via Orion Pictures

RELATED:‌ No Trick, Just Treat: Five Classic 'Halloween' Films Are Getting a 4K Ultra HD Release

The Silence of the Lambs was indicated for seven Academy Awards, taking five Oscar statues home, including Best Picture, Best Director for Demme, and Best Adapted Screenplay for writer Ted Tally. Both Hopkins and Foster were also awarded for Best Actor and Actress.

The new 4K released, put together by Kino to celebrate The Silence of the Lambs’ 30th anniversary, will be available on October 19. Check out the full list of extras included in the special release below:

4K UHD Disc:

HDR Dolby Vision

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas

5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo

Optional English Subtitles

UHD 100 Triple Layer Disc

Blu-Ray Disc:

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas

Inside the Labyrinth: Documentary (66:28)

Page to Screen: Documentary (41:17)

Understanding the Madness: Featurette (19:35)

Scoring the Silence: Featurette (16:00)

Original 1991 Making-of Featurette (8:07)

Jonathan Demme and Jodie Foster Interviews (52:30)

and Interviews (52:30) Deleted Scenes (38:00)

Outtakes (2:00)

Anthony Hopkins Phone Message (:30)

Phone Message (:30) TV Spots

Theatrical Teaser

Hannibal Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo

Optional English Subtitles

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Stephen King's 'Misery' Returns With a 4K Ultra HD Release Just in Time for Halloween

Share Share Tweet Email

'Batgirl': Leslie Grace Cast as Barbara Gordon in HBO Max Movie 'Bad Boys for Life' filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct from a script by 'Birds of Prey' scribe Christina Hodson.

Read Next

Marco Vito Oddo (462 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate by superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo