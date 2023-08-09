The Big Picture Silence of the Lambs' success relied heavily on Buffalo Bill's house, which created a haunting atmosphere and iconic imagery like the basement well.

Fans of the film can now tour Buffalo Bill's actual house and meet star Brooke Smith, who played Catherine Martin, the captured victim.

The tour offers a guided tour of the house, autograph signings, and photo opportunities with Smith, with a VIP option that includes access to the basement well. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for horror enthusiasts.

So much has changed in the horror landscape since The Silence of the Lambs’ release in 1991. The horror thriller swept the five major categories at the Oscars and is still widely regarded as one of the scariest films ever made. That has a lot to do with this adaptation's realistically grimy feel and haunting locations like Buffalo Bill’s house. Now over 30 years later, Silence of the Lambs fans have a chance to tour Buffalo Bill’s actual house from the movie and meet star Brooke Smith.

The haunting meet and greet will take place from September 22 through September 24, 2023, with multiple time slots available throughout the weekend. Each guest will get a full guided tour through Buffalo Bill’s house conducted by its owner Charles Rowan. Everyone who purchases a ticket will get a chance to meet Smith. The actress will be signing autographs and memorabilia as well as taking pictures for an added fee. Anyone who’s a Comic Con regular should be very familiar with this process. However, if you want a more immersive, film accurate, experience there’s a VIP option available that will let fans go into the house’s actual well located in the basement and Brooke will even be dressed as her character Catherine Martin from the film.

Nothing seems off limits with this tour as guests will have access to the entire house including the expensive outside property. The tour itself will last around 90 minutes and cost $125 per person. When talking about the exciting event Rowan said, “It is a film enthusiast’s dream come true to have Brooke Smith, who played the seminal role of Catherine Martin, the captured victim in The Silence of the Lambs, return to Buffalo Bill’s House for the very first time since shooting the film on location over thirty years ago.” The owner would finish off his statement, “We are so excited and honored to be able to bring this meet and greet opportunity with Brooke for our guests to enjoy. As huge cinephiles ourselves, we know this ultra-exclusive, intimate experience is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Image via Orion Pictures

The Legacy of Buffalo Bill’s House

While Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster rightfully get most of the credit when talking about Silence of the Lambs’ brilliance, the film’s success all hinges on everything surrounding Buffalo Bill’s house. The hook of the story is that FBI Agent Clarice Starling is trying to track down Senator Ruth Martian’s daughter Catherine who had been kidnapped by the serial killer known as Buffalo Bill. This causes Clarice to seek the help of incarcerated serial killer Hannibal Lecter to better understand the mind of a monster. It’s an anxious race to try to find the senator’s daughter before it’s too late which thickens Silence of Lamb’s atmosphere to an absolute boiling point. The finale of the film with Clarice taking on Buffalo Bill in their house is one of the best film endings in history. Imagery like the dreaded well in the basement has since become iconic and, while the LGBTQ+ themes surrendering this killer have become very controversial through a modern lens, Buffalo Bill's impact on the horror genre remains as terrifying as ever. What both Smith and Ted Levine brought to Silence of the Lambs is simply a level of dread that few horror films have matched since.

Where Can You Stream Silence of the Lambs?

Silence of the Lambs is currently streaming on Max. You can book both Smith’s special weekend tour and normal Halloween tours now on BuffaloBillsHouse.com. You can view Silence of the Lambs’ trailer and this exciting event’s announcement video down below. Like Rowan said, this will be the first time Smith has visited this chilling home since she originally shot the film over 30 years ago, so no horror fan should miss this incredible event.