The Big Picture The elevator scene in The Silence of the Lambs is a standout moment of true horror and suspense, unnerving audiences like never before.

Director Jonathan Demme's crafty camera work and exceptional acting create a tense atmosphere, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

The terrifying reveal of Hannibal Lecter's handiwork turns the audience's perception of him from myth to monster, heightening the fear factor.

Few horror films have reached the heights of The Silence of the Lambs, director Jonathan Demme's 1991 powerhouse that produced one of Hollywood’s most iconic monsters in Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), and arguably one of its most fascinating protagonists in Jodie Foster’s Clarice Starling. The film overcame the perceived bias that accompanies horror films on Oscar night to sweep the "Big Five" Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Ted Tally's adaptation of Thomas Harris' 1988 novel. There are moments that are downright creepy, suspenseful, horrific, and even darkly comic. Yet in a film that is rife with terrifying moments, there is one that stands above the rest. and guaranteed it’s not the one you think it is. While the extremely tense night vision sequence towards the end and the excruciating first meeting are both sensational horror sequences, it is the elevator scene halfway through the film that unnerves the audience the most.

An Elevator Opens a Door in 'The Silence of the Lambs'

About halfway through the film, we watch as Hannibal Lecter escapes his cell, unwittingly aided by Dr. Frederick Chilton (Anthony Heald), and kills the two guards on duty. What we don't know is Lecter's next move, but we're about to find out. The film cuts to a closeup of the elevator floor indicator of the building Lecter is, or was, contained in, and we see the old-style arrow indicator move towards the 5th floor. "What is this shit?" Sgt. Tate (Danny Darst) says as he looks at the arrow from the lobby, where he and a host of other local police officers are gathered. "Did someone go up on 5?" he asks. His eyes betray him: Tate's hoping that a fellow officer took the elevator without his knowing, but he is already fearing the worst, confirmed when Tate is told no one did.

The worst is seemingly confirmed when the sound of gunfire can be heard from above, but no sooner has Tate radioed in "shots fired" when the elevator starts coming down, settling on the third floor. Tate immediately calls for a 10-block radius to be sealed off and demands a SWAT team and an ambulance. He and a group of officers make their way to the third floor, only to find the elevator car empty, with the door open. They continue to the fifth floor, and the true horror of "Hannibal the Cannibal" is on full display, with one of the guards gutted and strung up to look like an "angel of death," for lack of a better word, and the other barely alive. "Oh, God," Tate somehow manages to stammer out before calling in, "We have no idea where Lecter is. Lecter is missing, and armed." They move their injured comrade to the elevator and start going down.

It isn't long until drops of blood drip down on the blanket covering the injured guard. They look up to see a pool of blood on the roof of the car and just stare, unsure what to make of it. They quietly make their way out, and now every cop, every gun is trained on the roof of the elevator car. An officer looks down on the elevator car from above to see somebody laying on top. Assuming it's Lecter, they call for him to surrender, and take a shot when he doesn't comply. There's no movement, so one officer is tasked with opening the hatch on the elevator roof. Before he opens it, he takes a quick look around to make sure those guns are all still aiming that way. He opens it, and a body falls through. It's not Lecter. It's the guard that they just put in the ambulance, or at least thought they did. The only part of the guard to make it is his face, which Lecter put atop his own. Not only did Lecter escape, but for all intents and purposes, he was given a police escort out the door to freedom.

The Terrifying Reveal Turns Myth to Monster in 'The Silence of the Lambs'

What makes the sequence so effective is a blend of exceptional acting and crafty camera work, which reveals things to the audience at the same time as the actors on screen. As the scene begins, it's only Sgt. Tate that gives away the magnitude of what they are up against. The other officers only know the stories, and one of the SWAT team members even smirks as he prepares to enter the building. Even we, despite having seen Lecter break free, aren't truly aware of what he is capable of. But Tate does. There's an urgency in his voice, terror in his eyes, and sweat begins to form. He's seen, or at the very least, has a far deeper understanding of the extent of Lecter's handiwork. To place it in some degree of context, we who were present when Jeffrey Dahmer's sins first became public remember that feeling of horror and disgust as the story grew, but those who weren't alive at the time, and only know Dahmer from series like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, are missing that first-hand reaction.

As Tate and his officers approach the stalled elevator car on the third floor, it is still only Tate who recognizes the danger, and when he finally is able to look into the car, gun at the ready, it's revealed to Tate and the audience that it is empty, a clever move by Demme to not let the viewer be even one step ahead. If there was some sort of hope or relief, if Lecter was caught (blood) red-handed, it's dashed immediately, and the tension that encompasses the scene becomes that much more palpable and unrelenting. The next reveal isn't so anti-climactic when Tate opens the doors to Lecter's cell area. We, and the officers on screen, finally witness Lecter's handiwork, a fellow officer gutted and put on display in a most horrific and ghastly fashion. Lecter didn't just kill the officer, but "played with his food," turning a man into a macabre work of art, and leaving the other officer on death's door.

The Elevator Ride Down is Agonizing in 'The Silence of the Lambs'

Now that same look on Tate's face, the same terror behind the eyes, the same sweat pooling on the brow is on each and every other officer who's borne witness to Lecter's depraved work. They, and we, get it now. There's a reason for the face mask, the restraints, the stringent rules about meeting him. All of it. It's no longer that Lecter is just nowhere to be found, it's the fact that a monster can't be found. A man can't go far, but a monster makes his own path, consequences be damned. With that realization comes a deeper level of terror, or, in other words, s**t just got real.

It also makes the ride back down the elevator agonizing. Lecter could be anywhere, and when the blood starts dripping down from the ceiling, the thought that it could be Lecter, ready to jump down where there is nowhere for them to escape, becomes a very real fear. And Demme brings the camera right in there with them, adding a claustrophobic element that draws us as viewers into that same area. Not one eye moves away from the elevator hatch, not one gun is aimed elsewhere, and when they reach the lobby, that extends to every law enforcement officer in the room, which Demme captures in a wide shot to make that abundantly clear. And when the troubling fact that the body on top of the elevator isn't Lecter, there's no catharsis, no feeling that anyone dodged a bullet. The monster is attacking the village, and there's nothing they can do about it but ring the bells. It's cold, it's harsh, it's terrifying.

The Polar Opposite Happens Earlier in 'The Silence of the Lambs'

Retrospect shines a light on just how brilliant Demme's work on The Silence of the Lambs truly is, as evidenced by another elevator scene earlier in the movie. It's a throwaway scene, a bit of comic relief where Clarice enters an elevator with a number of other recruits, all male and each one towering over the diminutive Clarice. But when compared to the other, it becomes something more. Clarice sticks out in her gray sweats, right at the front of the elevator car, standing out from the other recruits clad in red. We know where she is, she's visible, and her small stature has her standing below her fellow agents. In contrast, Lecter isn't visible, no one knows where he is, and, for the brief time Lecter's assumed to be on top of the elevator, he stands above them all. They are polar opposites, with Demme setting up Clarice as the yang to Lecter's yin, and the feel of the two scenes bears witness to that. And five Oscars would suggest Demme made the right call.

