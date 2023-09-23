The Big Picture Gene Hackman considered directing and playing the lead role in The Silence of the Lambs but dropped out before the script was completed.

Gene Hackman acquired the rights to Thomas Harris' novel together with Orion Pictures.

Jonathan Demme was ultimately chosen as the director, and Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, and Scott Glenn were cast in the iconic film.

Gene Hackman is one of those actors who feels like they've lived nine lives (or careers). He was one of the most employed and accomplished actors of the '70s and '80s. In particular, Hackman was known for his work in the Best Picture winner The French Connection (for which he won the Best Actor Oscar), leading Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation, and plotting against Superman as the original Lex Luther. Hackman has also explored creative avenues beyond acting, having become a novelist since his retirement. With a decade-spanning career at the center of some of the biggest films, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Hackman considered directing a movie of his own at one point. Surprisingly enough though, that movie was The Silence of the Lambs, and Hackman didn't just want to direct it but also play the lead role of Hannibal Lecter.

Gene Hackman Was Flying High Through the '80s

Image Via Orion Pictures

Hackman worked throughout the '80s but his career took an upswing halfway through the decade. Hoosiers, the high school basketball drama, became a surprise hit and is now recognized as one of the greatest sports movies of all time. Hackman followed Hoosiers with a return to the Superman franchise in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, played a supporting role in one of Kevin Costner's earliest vehicles (No Way Out) and was nominated for his first Oscar in nearly 20 years with the crime thriller Mississippi Burning in 1989. Hackman was on a hot streak, so like Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Warren Beatty before him, Hackman decided to direct and star in a project of his own. The material, however, was not as desirable.

RELATED: Gene Hackman Is a Smug and Greedy Villain in This John Grisham Adaptation

As detailed by Empire magazine upon the 1991 release of The Silence of the Lambs, the novel written by Thomas Harris became a massive bestseller when published in 1988. Despite the book's success, a movie was not immediately put into production, due in part to the last adaptation of a Hannibal Lecter book. Harris's previous novel featuring the psychotic but genius cannibal Red Dragon had been adapted and rechristened as Manhunter. While Michael Mann's take on the story certainly found an audience, with some going as far as to declare Brian Cox the best Hannibal Lecter, the film was not a hit at the time. Perhaps it is easier to read gruesome horror than to see it on screen, but one reader had a vision for an adaptation immediately.

Gene Hackman Acquired the Rights to 'Silence of the Lambs'

Image via Orion Pictures

"It's one of the most cinematic books I've ever read. As I read it, the movie was clicking in my mind.," Hackman said upon purchasing the rights (per Empire). Despite the disappointment of Manhunter, Hackman reached out to a contact at Orion Pictures who in turn secured the rights to Silence from Harris's agent which were split 50/50 between Hackman and the company. Development for the film began quickly with Ted Tally (who would go on to win the Oscar for his work adapting the novel) was attached as writer under Hackman and was largely left to his own devices. "He didn’t have much input. We only had meetings where I pitched my ideas. It was basically, go write the first draft. We didn’t talk much about it."

Hackman's lack of feedback on the script may have been due to his priorities lying elsewhere. "[Hackman] hadn’t decided whether he was going to also try to play Lecter while directing it. He thought he might have to drop back to playing Crawford, the FBI boss," Tally told Deadline. The writer also recalls Hackman mulling over the role and suggesting "maybe Bobby will play Lecter," but there was confusion as to whether that meant Robert Duvall, Robert Redford, or Robert De Niro, all of whom were contemporaries of Hackman's in the 1970s (Tally couldn't confirm as he "didn't have the nerve to ask.") At the time, Empire reported John Hurt was at one point Hackman's choice for Lecter, with Michelle Pfieffer considered for Clarice Starling, and Hackman confirmed as the Agent Crawford role. How Lecter went from Hackman, to "Bobby," to Hurt would soon be null and void as Hackman dropped out before the first draft of the script was completed.

Why Did Gene Hackman Drop Out of 'Silence of the Lambs'?

Image via Orion Pictures

Ted Tally recalls being only a third of the way through the script and having yet to be paid when he got the news Hackman was off the project. Empire suggested this was in part due to Mississippi Burning, another dark and violent film. Doing two grisly thrillers in a row may have been a risk to the upward trajectory Hackman's career was on, especially since his involvement wasn't just as a performer. Years later, a much simpler explanation was revealed to Deadline. "Daddy, you're not making this movie," Hackman's daughter reportedly told him after reading the book herself. Hackman relayed the story to his contact at Orion and was offered to be bought out of the rest of his half and thus the studio would own it outright.

A major star dropping out, especially when signed on as producer and director, has been known to derail a film entirely and ruin its prospects of ever being made. Fortunately, this wasn't the case for The Silence of the Lambs. Tally got a call from an Orion exec and was told to, "[keep writing. We’re going to find the right director for this. Just keep writing." A director was found quickly when the studio turned to former collaborator Jonathan Demme. In the early '90s, Demme was far from the obvious choice for the harrowing serial killer drama (he even told Empire, "I wouldn't have offered it to me.") Up to that point, his previous works had been largely comedic like Oscar winner Melvin & Howard, or avant grade like the Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense. But Demme had just made Orion two hits, Something Wild and Married to the Mob, so they asked him to take a look at the script and Demme was hooked.

Much like Hackman, Demme could instantly see it as a movie. He told Deadline, "It was all there. This brilliant novelist Thomas Harris, at the peak of his powers, telling this classic American story, with this great leading woman part. I was like, ‘Oh my God, yes.’ I just knew it could be scary as hell, an incredible picture." Also like Hackman, Demme was interested in casting Michelle Pfieffer, whom he had just finished working with on Married to the Mob (per Empire). Pfieffer was put off by the material and declined, but Demme wouldn't let that stop him from pursuing the project. More than the scares, the director was enamored with the idea that the story centered on a woman. He said, "I loved the idea of a female protagonist. It's more interesting with a woman because that's a point against her from the start." Eventually, Demme cast Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, and Scott Glenn for the roles of Starling, Lecter, and Crawford respectively and the unlikely hit was born.

'Silence of the Lambs' Became a Classic and Hackman Did Just Fine Too

Image via Warner Bros.

The Silence of the Lambs is now considered one of the most terrifying films of all time. It also launched a sequel and a prequel, a beloved TV show (which sadly could not tackle the Silence storyline), and won Academy Awards for Tally, Demme, Foster, Hopkins, and Best Picture. While Hackman may have missed out on being a part of the iconic horror franchise and one of the greatest films of all time, he was not without later successes. Hackman would go on to appear in hit films of the 1990s including Postcards from the Edge, The Firm, Get Shorty, The Birdcage, Absolute Power, Enemy of the State, and bagging another Oscar for his impeccable villain at the center of Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven.