The Big Picture Mondo has released a collector's edition poster featuring Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs, depicting the murderer's evil face and red glowing eyes.

The poster also includes death's-head hawkmoths with important scenes from the film superimposed on top of them, adding to the foreboding feeling.

If you can still hear the lambs screaming, then you should get some help. But with mental health care being so costly, who has the cash? Instead, give in to your deep-seated issues and pick up the latest piece of bitchin’ artwork to come from Mondo. Perhaps the most unsettling image to surface from Jonathan Demme’s psychological horror thriller, The Silence of the Lambs, the poster features Anthony Hopkins in the role that would nab him his first Academy Award win.

The cannibalistic doctor’s eyes are glowing as red as blood in the collector’s edition poster with Hannibal Lecter (Hopkins) almost reaching out and grabbing the viewer. There’s something purely evil about the murderer’s face, which was drawn in dark colors, further playing into that foreboding feeling. Filling in the blank space around Hannibal’s face and outward-reaching hand are death’s-head hawkmoths, which hold a deep relevance in the film. Upon further inspection, the orange bugs have big moments from the film superimposed on top of them, including Clarice’s (Jodie Foster) setup where she communicates with Hannibal for most of the film, and Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) dropping some lotion down the well for his latest prisoner - so kind of him to keep their skin soft!

Whether you’re a horror buff or just really into cinema, The Silence of the Lambs is one of those classic flicks that will chill you to the bone no matter how many times you’ve seen it. Starring Academy Award winner Foster as Clarice Starling, an aspiring FBI Agent in training, the film centers around Starling’s interactions with Hopkins’ disgraced psychiatrist, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, who is behind bars after being caught for a brutal string of crimes that involved murder and cannibalism. Clarice’s superior, Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn) hopes that with the young detective’s work with Lecter, the agency will be closer to catching another serial killer who they can’t get a pulse on.

The Real Story Behind ‘The Silence of the Lambs’

For a bit of true crime history, please let us direct your attention to the real killer - or rather killers - who inspired the film’s screenplay, which is itself an adaptation of Thomas Harris’ 1988 novel of the same name. While some cite notorious serial murderer Ted Bundy as the inspiration behind the man who favored a pour of Chianti with his fava beans and human flesh, the truth is, most of Harris’ villainous character was based on Alfredo Ballí Treviño.

Not as widely known as Bundy or John Wayne Gacy, Treviño, a physician by trade, was just as terrifying and had been imprisoned after murdering his boyfriend, Jesus Castillo Rangel. More than two decades prior to Harris publishing the book that started it all, he actually traveled to Mexico to meet with Treviño while he was serving his prison sentence, gaining the inspiration for his novel. It’s also worth mentioning that, like so many other on-screen killers, including Leatherface and Norman Bates, the character known as Buffalo Bill was based on the serial killer, Ed Gein.

You can add Hannibal Lecter’s menacing glare to your poster collection now by clicking on this link to the company’s shop. Feast your eyes on the pure horror below and stream the Academy Award-winning film now on Max.

The Silence of the Lambs A young F.B.I. cadet must receive the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims. Run Time 1 hr 58 min Director Jonathan Demme Release Date February 14, 1991

