Jonathan Demme's The Silence of the Lambs is one of the greatest horror movies ever made and one of the most quotable films of any genre. This is largely due to Anthony Hopkins' legendary turn as Hannibal Lecter, a psychopathic former psychiatrist in a maximum security prison who assists protagonist Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) in her search for a killer on the loose. The Silence of the Lambs is best known for Hannibal's line about eating a guy's liver with some fava beans and Buffalo Bill's line about putting the lotion in the basket, but there are so many more excellent pieces of dialogue that they should all be recognized.

Some lines seem catchier (or crazier) than others, but that's not the only thing that makes dialogue memorable; it also needs to reveal something about its characters. Put into context, these quotes should also work with the camera to either communicate a particular scene's (probably disturbing) subtext or sustain the film's creepy atmosphere (or both). The best quotes in The Silence of the Lambs delve deepest into the speakers' psyches, plumb the darkest wells of the soul, work with the camera to immerse viewers in the claustrophobic spaces, and help the viewer understand the power dynamics among the story's characters.

10 "Have the lambs stopped screaming?"

Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins)

This line is a callback to a scene in which Clarice tells Dr. Lecter why she ran away from home as a girl. She heard lambs screaming as they were being led to slaughter, and she tried to help one escape. Lecter deduces that Clarice sees Catherine (Brooke Smith) as one of the innocent lambs, and saving Catherine might make the nightmares stop. During that conversation, Clarice said she didn't know if solving this case would help.

When Dr. Lecter calls her during a party at the end of the movie, he asks, "Well, Clarice, have the lambs stopped screaming?" and doesn't get an answer. The title of the movie itself keeps it ambiguous, too, as the "Silence" can refer to lambs that have stopped screaming either because they're no longer in danger or because they've been slaughtered. Since it's only the beginning of Starling's career, there will be many more people to save, so this unsettling way of saying hello keeps the viewer wondering, too, what memories will plague her in the future.

9 "Maybe you're afraid, too."

Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster)

Dr. Lecter is insulted by the questionnaire that Agent Starling gives him during their first meeting, so he insults her back by describing what he makes of her background. But Starling can take a punch and retorts that maybe he should use his extremely perceptive mind on someone else: "Why don't you look at yourself and write down what you see? Maybe you're afraid, too."

It's a good response and the way Lecter doesn't even contradict that notion makes it clear to the audience that Clarice is actually a good match for Lecter. They may not be equals, but she has the confidence to spar with him verbally should the need arise. Jodie Foster's delivery makes this so much better, too. The way she looks at him and stutters a bit shows that he hurt her feelings, but that smile on her face tells him that she's also tougher than she looks.

8 "I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti."

Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins)

In the previous quote, Agent Starling suggested that Dr. Lecter may have fears and insecurities after all. After staring at her for a few seconds, he pushes the questionnaire back through the slot and says, "A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti." Then he slurps, making this one of the most recognizable quotes in the movie. It has been parodied to death for a good reason, as Hopkins' delivery is so sadistic, cold, and playful at the same time. The slurp was improvised, too, which makes this even more impressive.

More importantly, though, Hannibal the Cannibal doesn't have any insight to counter Starling's point, instead replying with a pretty gruesome threat. As much as he loves to dig into others' psychological profiles, Hannibal doesn't take kindly to receiving the same treatment, and Starling got to him. Of course, this is also a terrifying portrait of what this man represents: he has very refined taste, a formal demeanor, and he's a merciless cannibal.

7 "Love your suit."

Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins)

Dr. Lecter's negotiation with Senator Martin (Diane Baker) holds a lot at stake for them both: Lecter wants to be moved to another facility, while the senator desperately wants her child found. Advantage Lecter, which is why he feels confident in saying his horrible breastfeeding remarks. Describing Buffalo Bill is all he needs to do to keep the deal on. As the senator walks away, the prisoner says, "Oh and, senator, just one more thing." She turns around, then Lecter says, "Love your suit."

It's such a different tone, and it's quite random, but it works because it shows that Lecter can say whatever he wants and get away with it. The people in charge need him that badly; he's locked up, and even his face is guarded with one of the most iconic masks in movie history, yet everyone is hanging on his every word. Having satisfied his end of the deal, he knows he can toy with the senator once more. That's how the scene ends, too, with Hannibal having the last word.

6 "Memory, Agent Starling, is what I have instead of a view."

Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins)

When Clarice first meets Lecter and mentions his drawings, she is surprised by how incredibly detailed they are: "All that detail just from memory, sir?" Along with the art, his reply conveys just how much he wants out of this underground prison: "Memory, Agent Starling, is what I have instead of a view." He could have merely boasted about his extremely impressive memory, as he has been in prison for so long that it's been a very long time since he was in Florence, Italy.

Instead, however, he suggests that the level of specificity he recalls for these drawings comes not from natural ability but necessity. There's a trace of bitterness, essentially saying that he wouldn't have made all these sketches if he'd had the choice. Equally important, the fact that he wants a view so badly in the first place helps the audience relate to him on some level. Who doesn't want a good view? With one simple statement of truth, Lecter betrays more humanity than his face would have you expect.

5 "People will say we're in love."

Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins)

When Clarice meets Lecter for the last time, the conversation begins with his back to her. He's reading a book as he asks her if she came back because Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn) sent her. After she says she's there because she wanted to, the book goes down at last, and he turns his chair around to face her: "People will say we're in love." He makes the joke with that trademark dead look in his eyes, and the audience remembers his surprisingly good sense of humor.

That Kubrickean stare he gives Clarice is one of the countless details that make The Silence of the Lambs one of the best thrillers with tremendous acting. Though this is not a love story, a certain kind of partnership has formed between them. Clarice provides a means of escape from his prison cell, while Lecter helps Clarice with her career. Ironically, he also appears to be the only man she speaks to more than once who doesn't flirt with her. Theirs is a unique relationship, and this line calls attention to that.

4 "Quid pro quo."

Lecter and Starling (Hopkins and Foster)

Agent Starling has just given Hannibal the Cannibal an offer so good that he says it "sounds charming," but it's not as simple as that; Lecter wants to leverage his position to delve into her mind some more. To get his help, she needs to follow a rule: "Quid pro quo. I tell you things, you tell me things. Not about this case, though. About yourself. Quid pro quo, yes or no." That final rhyming sentence almost sounds Shakespearean, poetically conveying the danger of letting Lecter inside Starling's head.

It's compelling how the story requires this trainee to give more and more of her history to Lecter. Men in this film tend to want something physical from Starling, but Lecter uniquely wants something psychological, leaving the viewer to wonder what he'll do with this information. After he suggests that he wouldn't mind knowing her in private, Starling rejects the notion by repeating his phrase from before: "Quid pro quo, Doctor." This dynamic reappears later, influencing this duo's relationship more than any other line.

3 "You use Evyan skin cream...and sometimes you wear L'air du temps."

Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins)

During her first interview with Hannibal Lector, Clarice tells him that Multiple Miggs told her, "I can smell your c***." Any reasonable person would probably say, "Oh, how awful," or something like that; not Lecter, though: "I see. I myself cannot." He then lifts his face toward the holes in his glass wall to find out what he can smell and goes on to tell her, "You use Evyan skin cream...and sometimes you wear L'air du temps. But not today."

His sense of smell is impossible, but Anthony Hopkins' delivery—the way he doesn't make eye contact with Foster, pauses, smiles, and makes eye contact again when he's finished—makes it seem not only believable but inevitable. The camera work here is essential, too. The closeup of this borderline-superhuman's face as he smells her through the wall pans up toward the holes and comes back down, almost making her scent appear visible as it travels into his nostrils. The camera briefly looks at Starling during this description, and the fear in her eyes practically makes the viewer feel just as vulnerable.

2 "It rubs the lotion on its skin, or else it gets the hose again."

Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine)

Easily one of the most famous lines in The Silence of the Lambs occurs when Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) is holding Catherine Martin (Brooke Smith) prisoner in a basement. The viewer is looking down at Catherine standing helpless at the bottom of a well, looking up at her captor holding his little dog. Buffalo Bill tells her to rub lotion on her skin as he intends to loosen it and eventually make a dress out of it. Doubly horrifying is the way he orders her to apply the cream: "It rubs the lotion on its skin, or else it gets the hose again."

Bill may be looking her in the eye, but he refers to her in the third person and even tries to ignore that she is a person. Calling her an "it" reduces Catherine to an object, something he doesn't have to feel guilty about torturing. Notice that this is written in iambic meter as well. The emphasis on every other syllable can sound artificial if used too much, but the sing-song rhythm is done sparingly enough here to underscore Buffalo Bill's sick mentality. This outstanding line (and scene) helps make this movie among the best thrillers to win Best Picture.

1 "We begin by coveting what we see every day."

Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins)

In Hannibal the Cannibal and Agent Starling's final meeting in person, he explains how to catch Buffalo Bill. He tells her that the serial killer she's looking for is, in his simplest form, a man who "covets." He then explains that people don't seek out things to desire. Instead, "we begin by coveting what we see every day. Don't you feel eyes moving over your body, Clarice? And don't your eyes seek out the things you want?" This speaks to how Clarice, one of only very few women in a male-dominated workforce, is constantly subjected to the male gaze from colleagues and strangers alike.

But Lecter isn’t merely talking about them; he’s talking about everybody. Buffalo Bill covets a woman’s body as his own, Clarice’s eyes seek out her hidden desires, and Lecter works with her this whole time because he wants a cell with a view. This quote connects the major players in The Silence of the Lambs more than any other, but it also better explains this movie and possibly the entire true-crime genre: the closeups, the actors looking straight at the camera, the creepiness; they all show the audience what it’s like to want and be wanted.

