The Big Picture Dive into the chilling world of Silence of the Prey, a horror film addressing social justice issues.

The directorial debut from Karyna Kudzina unveils horrors faced by undocumented immigrants in a spine-tingling story.

The Horror Collective's latest release aims to spark conversation and inspire change through impactful storytelling.

This Mother’s Day weekend, The Horror Collective, Entertainment Squad's genre label, is set to release the compelling social justice-themed horror film Silence of the Prey. The movie is slated for a May 14 release across video-on-demand and digital platforms in the United States, UK/Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, and Collider is delighted to bring our readers the exclusive first look at the trailer for the film.

Silence of the Prey takes inspiration from true events, building its narrative around an undocumented immigrant mother who discovers a terrifying secret while working as a caretaker for an elderly man. The film serves as the directorial debut for Karyna Kudzina, who co-directed with Michael Vaynberg. The movie's themes resonate deeply with current social issues, particularly the vulnerabilities faced by undocumented immigrants. Entertainment Squad’s CEO, Shaked Berenson, emphasized the film’s relevance in today's world, stating, “Silence of the Prey addresses the dangers that undocumented immigrants sometimes face while trying to provide for their families without the protections that most people enjoy.” He added that the film is “a perfect follow-up to The Horror Collective's Ghosts of the Void which also explores social justice issues.”

Producers Monte Bezell and Den Tolmor, in a joint statement, described the film as an “uncompromising, spine-tingling saga that compels us to confront the abyss lurking amidst our midst.” They highlighted that the film encapsulates the “harrowing vanishing of thousands,” serving as “a chilling homage to the terrors that reverberate within the void of the absent.”

Who Else Is Involved in 'Silence of the Prey'?

The film not only marks a significant step in the careers of its creators but also showcases their acting talents, with both Kudzina and Bezell starring in the film alongside Michael Doyle, Lorianna Izrailova, and Chris LaPanta. The screenplay, written by Kudzina and Saro Varjabedian, promises to offer an engaging and reflective look at issues that are seldom explored in the horror genre. Den Tolmor, known for his Oscar and Emmy-nominated documentary Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom, brings his experience in powerful storytelling to the production. The project is represented by Sebastian Twardosz from Savant Artists.

The Horror Collective continues to make strides in the genre film landscape, having previously produced hits like the killer-pants cult classic SLAXX (a Shudder Original) and the critically acclaimed LGBTQ+ horror-comedy SUMMONING SYLVIA. The film's message of social justice and focus on migrants seems set to spark conversation and perhaps inspire change, aligning perfectly with The Horror Collective's mission to blend genre thrills with deep, impactful storytelling.

Silence of the Prey will be available on Digital and On-Demand from May 14. Watch the exclusive Red Band trailer above.