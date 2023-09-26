Fans of Martin Scorsese often refer to 2019's The Irishman as his directorial follow-up to 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street. While that chronology may be true for Scorsese's signature crime filmography, he actually came out with another movie between the two. We are not talking about a short, documentary, or a project that Scorsese simply served as executive producer on, like The Current War or Uncut Gems. The movie that arrived between The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman is the full-length feature, Silence, and it just may be Scorsese's most underrated work.

What Is Martin Scorsese's 'Silence' About?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Based on Shūsaku Endō's 1966 Japanese novel of the same name, Martin Scorsese's Silence stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver as 17th-century Portuguese missionaries Sebastião Rodrigues and Francisco Garupe, respectively. After learning that their mentor, Cristóvão Ferreira (Liam Neeson), renounced his faith during a Catholic mission in Japan, the two young priests set off to find him and continue spreading the word of the Gospel.

True to history, Rodrigues and Garupe arrive in Japan during the post-Shimabara Rebellion Edo period, where anyone known to be practicing Christianity was subject to torture and death. The priests do their work covertly, assisted by underground Christian populations who are hiding from the government's Inquisitors. Their hiding, however, can only last so long. As they bear witness to more and more horrendous persecution, their faith is shaken, and they come to understand how Ferreira lost his along the way.

How Did Martin Scorsese's 'Silence' Get Made?