During the infancy of cinema, sound wasn't a luxury that filmmakers could count on. For many years, silent movies were the only way to go, and even after talkies came into the scene, many directors still opted to make silent films. Numerous masterworks were made without the use of any sound, from outstanding silent sci-fi movies to emotionally stirring dialogue-less dramas. However, comedy, in particular, is a genre that can greatly benefit from having no sound.

From Charles Chaplin to Buster Keaton, the masters of silent comedies proved that you didn't need verbal jokes or goofy sound effects to make audiences laugh out loud. All they needed was some outlandish slapstick or elaborate comedic set pieces, and that was enough for them to make the audience roar in joy. Time has been kind to these silent gems, as they remain highly regarded, with some being the highest-rated on the movie-focused social media platform Letterboxd.

10 'Steamboat Bill, Jr.' (1928)

The legendary Buster Keaton, along with Chaplin, is the face of the silent era of cinema. Pretty much all of his films were hilarious and wonderfully made, but few are quite as delightfully pure movie magic as Steamboat Bill, Jr., which he directed alongside Charles Reisner. In it, Keaton plays the fresh-out-of-college son of a no-nonsense steamboat captain coming to visit his father, whom he hasn't seen since he was little.

Keaton is known for doing some of the most death-defying stunts of not just the era but all of movie history. Steamboat Bill, Jr. has one of his most whimsical performances and some of his most jaw-dropping stunts, including his most (in)famous: an entire building facade falling on top of him, as he barely avoids being crushed by standing where his body goes through a window. Add to that an emotionally touching story, and you get a great introduction to silent cinema for those looking for somewhere to get started.

9 'I Was Born, But...' (1932)

Yasujirō Ozu, by far one of the best Japanese filmmakers of all time, is best known for his masterful naturalistic dramas, most of them talkies. In the earlier days of his career, however, he made quite a few excellent silent films- The best is perhaps the dramedy I Was Born, But..., about two young brothers who throw a tantrum when they discover that their father isn't the most important man in his workplace.

Though most cinephiles agree that Ozu is at his best when he's working with sound, fans on Letterboxd also think that I Was Born, But... is definitely the peak of his silent work. With a great balance between emotionally affecting social commentary and some subtly applied comedy, it's a profoundly complex work of art that tugs at the heartstrings just as often as it provokes uncontainable laughter.

8 'The Cameraman' (1928)

For those who enjoy great movies under an hour and a half long, Buster Keaton's filmography is unparalleled. One of his best and most famous exquisitely concise comedies is The Cameraman, which he directed (uncredited) with Edward Sedgwick. It's the hilarious story of a photographer who takes up newsreel shooting to impress a secretary. Armed with a big camera, a monkey on his shoulder, and his usual imaginative charm, Keaton creates one of the most timeless movies of the silent era.

Though the film's main attractions are definitely the stunning set pieces and hilarious slapstick humor, The Cameraman also has a surprisingly satisfying narrative of romance and an underdog coming out on top. Though it was the beginning of Keaton's notoriously atrocious collaboration with MGM, the sheer creativity and hilarity that managed to shine through in the final product shows the deadpan master at his best.

7 'The Gold Rush' (1925)

Perhaps no silent movie star or filmmaker of the silent period is quite as famous, beloved, or influential as Charles Chaplin. Although he made numerous incredible silent projects, both shorts and features, The Gold Rush will always be remembered as one of Chaplin's best movies. It stars Chaplin as a lone prospector looking for gold in Alaska, where he gets mixed up with some colorful characters and falls in love with a beautiful woman.

The Gold Rush contains some of the most iconic scenes of its director's filmography, such as the magical bread rolls dance scene or the simultaneously hysterical and tense sequence with a house teetering on the edge of a cliff. Most Letterboxd users agree that it's one of the best silent comedies ever made, thanks to some amazing visual effects, a moving story, and Chaplin at his absolute best as a performer.

6 'Safety Last!' (1923)

Of the most famous Hollywood stars of the silent era who aren't Keaton or Chaplin, Harold Lloyd stands out as one of the most popular and influential. Fred C. Newmeyer and Sam Taylor's Safety Last! is perhaps Lloyd's most famous role, about a store clerk who organizes a contest to climb the outside of a tall building, unaware that a series of circumstances will force him to carry out the daunting task himself.

Lloyd is expressive but never a caricature; hilarious but also surprisingly human and relatable. It's mainly his unique charm that makes Safety Last! such a fan-favorite among Letterboxd users, but the gags and story are also phenomenal and really creative in their own right. The legendary clock climb stunt may not have been nearly as dangerous in reality as it was when it was shot, but it has nevertheless stood the test of time as one of cinema's most iconic images, cementing the film as one of the best comedies of all time.

5 'The General' (1926)

Probably Buster Keaton's best-known movie, The General is set during the American Civil War. When Union spies steal Johnnie Gray's beloved locomotive with his lady love aboard, the engineer must do all in his power to get them back. As well as having what might just be the greatest stunt in movie history, the movie has the perfect balance between romance, action, and comedy.

Keaton directed The General with Clyde Bruckman, but it has his undeniable stamp of distinctive style oozing out of every frame. Before auteurial cinema was a concept, Keaton was nailing it with films like this one. Full of slapstick genius and with a truly intelligent and gripping story—something not often found in comedies of the era, which focused much more on gags than narrative—The General is one of the biggest masterpieces of one of cinema's biggest pros.

4 'The Kid' (1921)

It's nothing short of stunning that Chaplin's feature directing debut is still remembered as one of his top-tier works. Both profoundly moving and genuinely hilarious, The Kid is about a tramp who cares for a boy after his mother abandons him as a baby. But when the mother has a change of heart years later, she aches to be reunited with her son.

Although The Kid is every bit as funny as the rest of the slapstick master's work, its most surprising quality is the amount of tear-inducing emotion that it holds at its core. A large part of it comes from the tremendous chemistry between Chaplin and his child co-star Jackie Coogan, who offers one of the best child performances of all time. Their bond in real life was just as strong as in the movie, with some theorizing that Chaplin's childhood heartbreak was what led him to care for Coogan so dearly, while others think that their relationship came from the filmmaker's recent loss of a son.

3 'Modern Times' (1936)

Although it offers some of Chaplin's first flirtations with sound, Modern Times is nevertheless very much a silent comedy—and one of the director's funniest, too. With lots of interesting and surprisingly biting social satire, it's the final feature film starring Chaplin's most famous character: The Tramp. In the movie, he struggles to live in modern industrial society with the help of a young homeless woman.

With Chaplin at his most hilarious both as a highly physical comedic actor and as a director with a sharp eye for attractive visuals and exhilarating set pieces, Modern Times feels like the perfect swan song not just to its director's silent movies but to the silent era in general. As funny as it is moving, Modern Times is full of iconic scenes, and it has one of the most nuanced stories in Chaplin's body of work. It is #153 on Letterboxd's official top 250 highest-rated films list, as well as one of the best classic comedies.

2 'City Lights' (1931)

The most beloved Charles Chaplin movie on Letterboxd, City Lights is one of the best romantic comedies of all time, a highly influential precursor to the genre as we know it today. It's the story of a Tramp who falls in love with a flower girl, setting out to accumulate enough money to help her medically with the occasional aid of a wealthy, erratic drinker.

City Lights is full of beautifully directed sequences that make it impossible not to laugh out loud. Accompanied by a genuinely touching tale of romance the likes of which only Chaplin could have made at the time, it becomes a worthy possessor of the #86 spot on Letterboxd's official top 250. City Lights is undoubtedly one of the best-known and most popular silent comedies ever made, and there are plenty of good reasons for that.

1 'Sherlock Jr.' (1924)

Although it's only 45 minutes long, Buster Keaton's Sherlock Jr. is the highest-rated silent comedy on Letterboxd. Its breezy runtime is more than enough to tell the exciting, often surprisingly surrealistic story of a film projectionist who longs to be a detective, putting his meager skills to work when he's framed for stealing his girlfriend's father's pocketwatch.

Keaton's idiosyncratic style as an actor is at its best here, as well as his tremendous skills behind the camera, with some of his career's best and most memorable stunts present. Easily one of the best comedies made prior to the institution of the Hays Code, Sherlock Jr. is the 70th highest-rated feature on Letterboxd, and it isn't hard to see why. Creative, flawlessly edited, and thoroughly funny, it's silent comedy at its best.

