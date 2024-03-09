The Big Picture Silent movie stars underestimated the appeal of sound, leading to the downfall of the silent film era by 1930.

The early days of Hollywood were quiet, at least on screen. The silent movies captivated audiences with broad theatrics and vivid expressions, paired with music that ebbed and flowed with the action on screen. Moviegoers made mega-stars out of actors like Greta Garbo, Clara Bow, and Douglas Fairbanks, to name just a few. Then came 1927's The Jazz Singer, the first Hollywood release with spoken dialogue (not the first sound film, contrary to popular belief), and five simple words from the mouth of actor Al Jolson changed everything: "You ain't heard nothing yet." It was a touchstone moment in Hollywood history (a time that's captured in 2022's Babylon), changing how films were made on a revolutionary scale. Actors like Franklyn Farnum were able to make the switch to talkies relatively easily, but for others the advent of sound ended their Hollywood careers forever. That's what happened, but why? Why their Hollywood dreams ended is a different question altogether, and there's more than one answer.

The Jazz Singer The son of a Jewish Cantor must defy the traditions of his religious father in order to pursue his dream of becoming a jazz singer. Release Date October 6, 1927 Director Alan Crosland Cast Al Jolson , May McAvoy , Warner Oland , Eugenie Besserer , Otto Lederer , Robert Gordon Runtime 88 Main Genre Drama Writers Samson Raphaelson , Alfred A. Cohn , Jack Jarmuth Production Company Warner Bros. Pictures, The Vitaphone Corporation

Silent Movie Stars Underestimated the Appeal of Sound

When synchronized sound was introduced in Warner Bros' 1926 release Don Juan, many of Hollywood's biggest were dismissive of it. D.W. Griffith, the legendary director behind the film that really kicked off the movie industry, silent Western film In Old California (and the abhorred The Birth of a Nation), said, "Speaking movies are impossible. When a century has passed, all thought of our so-called 'talking pictures' will be abandoned" (a century later, and talking pictures still seem to be doing okay, D-Dub). Screen icon Mary Pickford is known to have considered sound a senseless addition, likening it to "putting lip rouge on the Venus de Milo."

Many moviegoers did agree, with Wesley Stout of The Saturday Evening Post reporting at the time, "There are several hundred thousand... who continue to protest in this late spring 1929 that they do not like talking pictures and will not have them." It didn't matter – by 1930, silent film was dead. Pickford, perhaps eating a little crow, became the first major silent film star to attempt a talkie, 1929's Coquette. She would actually pick up an Oscar for Best Actress for the film, but is generally regarded as one of the least deserving of the honor for her role. Paired with moviegoers unable to connect the flirtatious character she played in Coquette with her typical role as the innocent, Pickford retired from acting in 1933.

Silent Movie Stars Voice(d) Concerns

In the silent movie era, the sound of an actor's voice was irrelevant. So long as they could take direction and bring their character to life through pantomime, they were fine. The arrival of the talkie suddenly made the irrelevant relevant, and the sound of an actor's voice was now something that had to be considered when selecting actors for roles. For some, their voice is what ended their careers in Hollywood. John Gilbert, MGM's silent era golden boy, had the knack for delivering strong performances through his facial and body movements, the essentials for a medium that relied on such skills to communicate with the moviegoer. But when talkies arrived, Gilbert's stilted line delivery, rigid demeanor, and a voice that some critics (as per the previously cited Los Angeles Times) proclaimed was high-pitched and squeaky. It produced a disconnect where his voice seemingly didn't match the types of roles he was playing, and although Gilbert was willing to jump into talkies, it didn't happen.

Gilbert's voice may have been high-pitched and squeaky, but at least you could understand what he was saying. Hungarian-born actress Vilma Banky was the opposite. A veteran of European cinema in the early 1920s, Samuel Goldwyn discovered her while touring in 1925 and brought her to America. Her first film, The Dark Angel, was a hit, with the New York Times extolling her skills and calling her "so exquisite that one is not the least surprised that she is never forgotten" by her co-star. "The Hungarian Rhapsody" had been embraced as an all-American sweetheart over her silent movie career. That came to a crushing end with her first talkie role as a cook in 1929's This is Heaven. Audiences had trouble understanding what she was saying because of her thick Hungarian accent. The film flopped, and so did her time in Hollywood.

Silent Movie Stars Simply Didn't Like Talkies

But the biggest reason why silent movie stars didn't make the transition is because they simply didn't like the talkies. Clara Bow, in 1930, said (per the previously cited Daily Telegraph), "I hate talkies. They're stiff and limiting. You lose a lot of your cuteness, because there's no chance for action." She had a point. Hidden microphones were uncomfortable to wear and restricted where actors could move. The benefit of directors shouting directions while filming was now gone. The exaggerated moves and facial expressions to project emotion became too theatrical for the new dynamic. Having made successful careers in the silent era by mastering the necessary actions to convey what their characters were doing or feeling, the changes needed to scale back on the theatrics and more into utilizing speech as another element of their character felt, in a word, awkward.

Hollywood icon Charlie Chaplin held out on embracing talking on film (as per the Daily Telegraph), and in 1931 explained that the "silent picture... is a universal means of expression. Talking pictures necessarily have a limited field," and argued that "pantomime lies at the base... of drama." Douglas Fairbanks is one who found that the sound in movies was restricting, and it impacted how he felt about acting in general, losing the enthusiasm he had for the craft. Vilma Banky had also begun losing interest, the issues with her Hungarian accent aside. The assertion that the talkies ended the careers of all silent movie stars is just one of many myths that perpetuate Hollywood history, but there's no doubt that it took its toll on many, and in many different ways.

