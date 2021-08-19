Mondo Music has revealed via their website that the iconic soundtracks of the horror classics Silent Hill 3 and Silent Hill 4: The Room are getting pressed onto vinyl. In collaboration with Konami, Mondo will be releasing vinyl pressings of both game scores. Both games were composed by the then sound director and producer of the series, Akira Yamaoka. The artwork for the vinyl sets will be done by both Ashley Swidowski and Nephelomancer.

Mondo Music describes Yomaoka's score of Silent Hill 3 as "a mix of beautiful and truly terrifying soundscapes, with brilliant, layered guitar driven rock and trip-hop. The dichotomy in tones and genres is part of the charm of this surreal series." For Silent Hill 4: The Room, they say that it is "quite different from previous games in the series, both in narrative structure and gameplay" and that it is complemented by "an incredible and reliably dynamic soundtrack by Akira Yamaoka: anthemic rock songs, trip-hop and ambient droning that bring the world of The Room to life, and ... afterlife."

This isn't the first time that the Silent Hill series has had its haunting sounds pressed on vinyl. Back in March, Mondo Music also put the soundtracks of Silent Hill and Silent Hill 2 on vinyl. The Silent Hill series saw its rise to prominence thanks in large part to the haunting atmosphere of the titular town. One of the key components in crafting this atmosphere so prevalent in the games made by Team Silent was the soundtrack composed by Yamaoka and the soundscapes that he and his team crafted. The terrifying sounds of Pyramid Head's knife dragging across the ground or the reprise of "Promise" in Silent Hill 2 conveying the game's sense of sadness, the industrial beating of "My Heaven" from the original game, and the hopeful and youthful feeling of "End of Small Sanctuary" that fits Silent Hill 3's protagonist Heather perfectly. The sounds and songs of the series is an aspect that is cherished by fans, so these vinyls are a welcome addition to any fan's collection.

Silent Hill 4: The Room was the last game created by Team Silent before they were disbanded in 2005, with what would have been the latest entry from the series being headed up by Hideo Kojima, Silent Hills, being cancelled back in 2015. Since then, there has been no official word on the series returning.

You can pick up either of the Silent Hill 3 and Silent Hill 4: The Room vinyls as well as the ones for Silent Hill and Silent Hill 2 at Mondo Music for $35 each.

