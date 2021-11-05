Genre pieces - whether they be film, television, or games - tend to rely heavily on tropes. Because of that, the audience forms preconceived notions about character actions, and in turn, character’s personalities. That's why it's so refreshing when a character breaks out of that mold, and Silent Hill 3's Heather Mason is a prime example of this. In a genre like horror, chances are you'll see main characters relegated to either a position of power or someone who ends up being entirely out of their element. What makes Heather so compelling is that she doesn't fit into either of those categories - a protagonist who isn't overly prepared but is far from weak, and who almost refuses to be scared of any of the horrifying things unfolding around her.

After she finds herself to be an unwilling participant in a cult's plans to bring a new god into the world, Heather sets out to the town of Silent Hill to thwart their actions, while also uncovering secrets of her past. Silent Hill as a series is one that puts a heavy focus on introspective thoughts, and when reading Heather's musings anytime you examine items in the game, you're met with her witty and oftentimes shockingly accurate observations on subjects throughout the world. A great representation of this comes in the form of the game’s save points, which are a red symbol known as the Halo of the Sun. In looking at the save points, she’ll often make wry comments about them, wondering if her head will hurt again if she stares at it, or if she’ll be cursed somehow if she steps on one that happens to be on the floor.

There's a matter-of-fact nature with which she responds to situations that you don't often see in horror games, which tend to favor protagonists who are wrapped up in the mystery. Because the game isn't filled to the brim with cutscenes, you often learn more about Heather through her inner thought processes rather than through the cutscenes themselves. She's a character who is coming to terms with the horrors that surround her, and because of her personality and ties to the world, her presence makes for a unique experience in the horror gaming space.

What exactly makes her so special, particularly as far as games are concerned, is how her personality comes across through her thoughts. One needs to only look at the rest of the other Team Silent games to see how much she differentiates herself from those that came before her, and what came after. Specifically, when taking a look at Harry in the original Silent Hill, we see a man in over his head, embarking on a journey to get his daughter back. In Silent Hill 2, James acts almost as if he’s in a dream, and we as the player are unlocking the mystery alongside him. Silent Hill 4 gives us easily the weakest protagonist in the four Team Silent games, as Henry comes off more like a typical blank slate RPG protagonist, with little to nothing to give him any type of real personality. Meanwhile, a 17-year old teenager like Heather excels in these otherworldly situations. Because of her age, she has a certain attitude that's unlike every other protagonist in the series up until this point, as her observations on the horrific events she’s surrounded by ends up reading more like an annoyed teenager than someone who's scared for their life.

The great thing about that is that she isn’t a frustrating character to play, but rather she comes off as a realist; she's accepted the situation she’s in and is aware of what she has to do to get out of it. She’s also a really unique character in that, as you play the game, you find out she has a legacy behind her that the audience is only aware of if they’re already familiar with the series. Her connection to the original Silent Hill allows for a familiar touchstone that's helpful in creating a deeper understanding of her motivations.

Another interesting aspect about Heather is the fact that she doesn’t really get scared all that easily. Outside of the opening chapter, which sees her thrust into the otherworld as she has to take on monsters, she quickly becomes accustomed to the horrors that surround her. For newcomers, this might come off as a bit odd, as at times it almost seems like she’s oblivious to the situation. However, as you play through the game it’s easy to understand why exactly she might come off as jaded while interacting with these hellacious beasts. There’s really only one point in the second half of the game where she shows that she’s truly frightened, and that doesn’t even involve a confrontation with the monsters. Instead, it’s a reaction to something that a character reveals to her in regards to the monsters she’s been slaying.

This is perfectly represented the more the game progresses. By the time Heather actually gets to Silent Hill in the second half of the game, she slowly but surely becomes more acclimated to the horrors surrounding her. This reaches a breaking point during a major boss fight, and is forced to confront fearsome enemies while also reckoning with her suppressed memories. Team Silent did a great job of clearly adding a dividing point in the game’s story, and it acts as a nice narrative direction for Heather. Up until this point she has had to quickly compartmentalize a number of horrific events. After this division, it becomes clear that both she and the player are now ready for the horrors of what the town of Silent Hill has to throw at her. It's interesting to see her characterization evolve via her interactions with other characters throughout the game, and how different they are in terms of most horror game protagonists. Heather never really asks for help at all, and it’s clear how independent she is early on when she’s having to fight off monsters in the opening moments of the game. The final section of Silent Hill 3 is one of the most horrific areas in the series, but the way Heather soldiers through it you’d think it’s just business as usual.

There’s a clear understanding of how she’s now accepted her past and present situations. Nearly 20 years after its initial release, Heather and Silent Hill 3 continue to endure. Over time the Team Silent games have continued to grow in popularity, and it’s understandable when you have likable and unique characters like Heather in the lead roles. She’s never a character that’s defined or paralyzed by her fears but instead uses her past traumas and experiences to move forward in defeating evil.

