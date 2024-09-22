In 2006, video game adaptations still had a reputation for being pretty bad, both in terms of quality and of how accurate they were to the original games. Audiences had just finished groaning over Uwe Boll's latest misfire, BloodRayne, and the second Resident Evil adaptation two years before hadn't managed to clear the relatively low critical bar set by its predecessor. Viewers were lucky to get something even approaching mediocre, which is where Christophe Gans’ 2006 Silent Hill adaptation comes in. The movie, starring Radha Mitchell, Laurie Holden, and Sean Bean, is based on the game series of the same name about a small New England town shrouded in mist and dominated by monsters.

Silent Hill is one of the most iconic horror franchises in video games, so the movie had some big shoes to fill. However, on its release, the movie was criticized for its baffling plot and poorly written characters, and fans of the games weren’t happy with the changes to the lore. But there is one thing most people agreed worked, and that was the look of the movie. Not only did the Silent Hill movie capture the disturbing atmosphere and unsettling monster designs of the games, but the quality of its special effects still stands up to scrutiny today.

Fans and Critics Were Disappointed With ‘Silent Hill’ at First

Even the best of the best video game adaptations were pretty terrible back in the day, and while opinions on the movie have softened over time, Silent Hill still has undeniable flaws. The movie follows Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean as Rose and Christopher Da Silva, two parents concerned about their adopted daughter, Sharon (Jodelle Ferland), who suffers from sleepwalking and nightmares about a town called Silent Hill. Rose takes Sharon to the town, but after crashing their car, wakes up to find her daughter missing and the town covered in mist. With the help of the police officer Cybil (Laurie Holden), Rose searches for Sharon while dodging attacks from horrific monsters, dealing with fanatic cultists, and ultimately discovering that her daughter shares her soul with another girl named Alessa.

Monsters, cults, soul-splitting, inescapable nightmare realms – if that sounds like a lot for one movie, that’s because it is. Critics found the script for Silent Hill baffling, with Entertainment Weekly describing it as “paralyzing in its vagueness.” That’s impressive considering the movie is just over two hours long. That seems like plenty of time to properly explain what’s happening, but Silent Hill somehow managed to bog down the pacing with too much exposition while also failing to make the movie coherent. The movie was generally disappointing to fans of the original game series as well. A common complaint was the inclusion of the Pyramid Head character. While his image is an icon for the series, he is most specifically tied to the second game, which the movie doesn’t really reference otherwise. It draws more from the first game; although, even there it makes changes, switching the genders and names of the main protagonist from Harry Mason to Rose Da Silva. Viewers unfamiliar with the games wouldn't notice, but die-hard fans had hoped for something more faithful.

What ‘Silent Hill’ Lacks in Story, It Makes Up For in Horrifying Imagery

So, if Silent Hill doesn’t tell the best story, why did it stand out among other adaptations of the time? Simply put, Silent Hill has a great look. The CGI holds up surprisingly well for a two-decade-old movie, but there’s more to it than that. The design of the film as a whole, from the monstrous creatures to the foreboding, misty atmosphere, is effective. Everything looks dingy without being a flat gray, which is helped by the movie cutting to scenes with Sean Bean’s character. He doesn't go to the Fog World side of Silent Hill like his family, so seeing him search for them in the brightly lit real world is a great way to enhance the supernatural dimension’s atmosphere of gloom and disarray.

Then there are the monsters themselves. All of them have some elements of humanity about them, but it’s been twisted into an unsettling and very disturbing form. Blackened baby-like creatures wail and chase after Rose early on, and it only gets worse from there. There’s a room full of disfigured nurses who jerk and twist unnaturally as they move, a man crawls across the floor with his feet hogtied behind his head with barbed wire, and while Pyramid Head arguably looks the most human, he’s responsible for one of the most disturbing kills of the movie. That's really saying something — other kills include someone being burned alive onscreen and another person being ripped apart by barbed wire from inside a… very sensitive area. When the movie shifts into scare mode, it does so with incredible prowess, leaving the viewer with images that will linger in their minds for a long, long time. In the words of Don R. Lewis, Silent Hill is one of the "best looking bad film(s)" there is.

‘Silent Hill: Revelation’ Doesn’t Have the Same Fear Factor

Image Via Open Road Films

It might not have been a critical darling, but the first Silent Hill movie almost doubled its reported budget in 2006, bringing in nearly $100 million. It still took another six years for a sequel. A lower budget and an even messier script than the first didn’t do Silent Hill: Revelation any favors. It only brought in $55.9 million on an estimated $20 million budget and it was panned by critics and fans alike. The plot is just as exposition-heavy but incoherent as the first movie, but it lacks the creative monster designs and slick visual effects — in other words, the only good things about the first movie.

Actually, that's not true: Revelation did bring back Sean Bean because Silent Hill is one of the rare movies where his character doesn't die. But unfortunately, Bean's charm can't salvage the bad dialogue and worse visual effects. Even the scares aren't the same, except for a multi-limbed creature that resembles a spider made from mannequin parts. The design is nearly as unsettling as the creatures from the first movie, even if the CGI isn't as polished. The director herself, M.J. Bassett, admitted that Silent Hill: Revelation was a failure, in part because she was "trying to be too true to the game plots," which led to inconsistencies in the movie's mythology. She also hated that the movie was shot in 3D, a format she calls "horrifying [...] You couldn’t move the damn camera; you couldn’t put it in interesting places."

And if there's one thing the first Silent Hill movie proves, it's that making your film look interesting is half the battle. What Silent Hill lacks in coherency, it does its best to make up for in unsettling, memorable scares. Sure, it's convoluted and too long — but try watching it with the lights off and see if you feel comfortable driving through a small town alone on a foggy day.

Silent Hill is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

