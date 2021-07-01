Gamers — especially those who are fans of the horror genre — will be excited to learn that Konami and Bloober Team have announced a "strategic cooperation agreement," which will lead to the two companies co-developing new game projects. Now, we don't want to jump the gun on making our own predictions, but the rumor mills are churning, and all signs are pointing to a potential new Silent Hill title being in the works.

Per an announcement on the Bloober investor website, the partnership will involve "jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how." However, Konami's statement was a little more guarded, saying that the aim of the partnership will be to create "high-quality content by combining our respective characteristics and strengths."

In a statement provided to Polygon, a representative for Konami said, "We don’t have any specifics to share at this time, but we can say while Bloober Team will continue to produce their own original content, we’re excited at the chance to collaborate with them on potential projects across our various IP."

If the secret project in question is, in fact, the next iteration of the Silent Hill IP, then this partnership is a match made in heaven. Konami still holds the rights to the classic horror series, and that cash cow hasn't been milked in a while, so the market should be ripe to reap a tidy profit off of a new game. But what makes people think it's Silent Hill? Consider a few of the best-selling titles that Bloober Team has put out in the past year: Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, and Observer. All of them are dark, all of them have strong horror themes, and all of them performed relatively well, more or less. Additionally, in an interview earlier this year, Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno teased that the company was also working on another horror IP with "a very famous gaming publisher," adding, "I can't tell you what the project is, but I'm pretty sure when people realize we're working on it, they will be very excited."

For the record, this is all just hopeful speculation. Nothing has been set in stone... yet. But we'll keep an eye on the story as it develops, and we'll be sure to come back and update you as soon as we know more.

