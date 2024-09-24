The Silent Hour, the latest crime thriller directed by Brad Anderson, is set to release in theaters and make its bow on digital platforms on October 11, 2024. The film features an ensemble cast led by Joel Kinnaman, with support from Sandra Mae Frank, Mekhi Phifer, and Mark Strong. And now, Collider is delighted to exclusively reveal a heart-pounding sneak peek from the film, for which the official synopsis can be found below:

"Boston Detective Frank Shaw (Joel Kinnaman) returns to duty after a career-altering injury leaves him with permanent hearing loss. Tasked with interpreting for Ava Fremont (Sandra Mae Frank), a deaf witness to a brutal gang murder, they find themselves cornered in a soon-to-be-condemned apartment building when the killers return to eliminate her. Cut off from the outside world, these two strangers must lean on each other to outsmart killers they can’t hear coming for their only hope of making it out alive."

Our exclusive clip shows a difficult moment for Frank as he tries to get back into his job, only to be met with the utter disorientation of his new state of being. Pfifer has been cast as the villain of the piece, while the versatile and charismatic Strong—always a highlight of any project in which he appears—will play Shaw's partner. The film has been produced by AGC Studios and Meridian Pictures. Scripted by Dan Hall, the movie is distributed by Republic Pictures, a label under Paramount Pictures. Brad Anderson, known for his work in films like The Machinist and The Call, steps behind the camera as the director of the movie.

Where Do I Know Joel Kinnaman From?

Kinnaman's a familiar face to audiences by now, having become a prominent figure in major Hollywood projects over the years. He made his name in his native Sweden with the Easy Money series and the Johan Falk franchise before transitioning to Hollywood, where he got his big break playing Alex Murphy in the RoboCop reboot and Detective Stephen Holder in The Killing. He continued to expand his CV with the Netflix series Altered Carbon, where he played the deeply complex character Takeshi Kovacs. He also stars as Ed Baldwin, an astronaut, in the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind, which explores an alternate history of the space race. His portrayal of Rick Flag in the DC Extended Universe's Suicide Squad is probably his biggest and most widely seen project to date.

The Silent Hour is scheduled for release on October 11, 2024. It will be available in both theaters and digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on your favorite films and watch our new sneak peek above.

