If you’re a fan of the G.I. Joe comic books, you know issue #21. Written by Larry Hama with art by Steve Leialoha, the issue, titled Silent Interlude, is famous for telling a great Snake Eyes story about him infiltrating a Cobra facility to rescue Scarlett without using a single speech bubble, sound effect or caption. In addition, the wordless issue introduced Snake Eye’s enigmatic nemesis Storm Shadow and his Arashikage Ninja. It was one of those special comic books that everyone talked about.

With the new movie Snake Eyes: G.I Joe Origins coming to theaters July 23rd, I recently landed an exclusive interview with star Henry Golding. While I had a lot of questions about what fans can look forward to in the upcoming film, as a long-time fan of Silent Interlude, I was curious if he thought the silent issue could be adapted as a movie, and how long audiences might be willing to watch something without any dialogue. Golding told me:

“You could definitely make an entire movie out of the Silent Interlude. Like, it's insane. That was one of the things that I sort of brought up with Larry Hama when he was on set with us. And it was the fact that it was so out of the ordinary. It was probably one of the first times in comic book history that something so brave had been done, and so kind of groundbreaking. But to be able to transfer that into sort of moving visuals is absolutely doable. I think you need the right director, you need the right adaptation of the comic book itself. How many times you can do it? That's anybody's guess. But you can definitely make a fantastic movie out of that.”

I absolutely agree with Golding.

While you would obviously have to change parts of the comic to fit whatever storyline Paramount is setting up with Snake Eyes, you could easily use some of it as the foundation to build off of. I could easily see a movie starting off with Snake Eyes jumping out of a plane and the mission just beginning without telling the audience anything. You’re immediately in the action trying to figure out what’s happening. The real test is how long can you keep the sequence going without any dialogue.

And that goes back to what Golding said. You need the right director who is capable of keeping the audience on the edge of their seats and the momentum doesn’t slow down till the end. I believe it can be done and, just like the comic book, would be something everyone talked about.

Hopefully a Snake Eyes sequel will attempt this storytelling challenge.

